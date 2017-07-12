Brookfield Renewable Issues US$475 Million Project-Level Green Bond

BROOKFIELD, NEWS–(Marketwired – July 12, 2017) - Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP) (“Brookfield Renewable“) yesterday announced the issuance of its inaugural green bond, a US$475 million project financing secured against its 380MW White Pine hydroelectric portfolio in Maine.

The non-amortizing, 4.4% green bond due in 2032 was issued by way of private placement. Citing Brookfield Renewable’s environmental stewardship, commitment to renewable power, and use of proceeds towards renewable power generation, the green bond received an E-1 Green Evaluation score from S&P – the highest on its scale.

As one of the largest owners and operators of renewable power plants globally, the issuance of this green bond reflects Brookfield Renewable’s commitment to supporting sustainability and the path to a low-carbon economy.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric and wind facilities in North America, Colombia, Brazil and Europe and totals more than 10,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at bep.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$250 billion of assets under management.

