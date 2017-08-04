Brookfield Renewable Reports Second Quarter Results

BROOKFIELD, NEWS–(Marketwired – Aug. 4, 2017) - Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP) (“Brookfield Renewable“) today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2017.

“Our business performed well in the second quarter as we continue to surface margin expansion opportunities and advance our project development,” said Sachin Shah, CEO of Brookfield Renewable. “Combined with a broadening investible universe and strong growth prospects, we remain confident in our target of delivering 12-15% total annualized returns to our shareholders.”

Financial Results For the periods ended June 30 US$ millions (except per unit or otherwise noted) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Unaudited 2017 2016 2017 2016 Generation (GWh) - Total 11,618 8,792 22,102 17,821 - Brookfield Renewable’s share 6,719 5,197 12,880 11,093 Net income (loss) $ 85 $ (19 ) $ 112 $ 60 Per LP Unit $ 0.13 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.18 $ 0.05 Funds From Operations (FFO)(1) $ 181 $ 105 $ 347 $ 292 Per Unit(1)(2) $ 0.61 $ 0.37 $ 1.16 $ 1.05 Normalized FFO(1)(3) $ 170 $ 155 $ 306 $ 263 Per Unit(1)(2)(3) $ 0.57 $ 0.55 $ 1.02 $ 0.94

(1) Non-IFRS measure. Refer to “Cautionary Statement Regarding Use of Non-IFRS Measures”. (2) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, weighted average LP Units, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units and GP interest totaled 299.2 million and 299.2 million, respectively (2016: 280.8 million and 278.2 million). (3) Normalized FFO assumes long-term average generation in North America, the 2017 reduced contract price at our facility in Louisiana, and uses 2016 average foreign currency rates for the respective periods.

Brookfield Renewable reported net income for the three months ended June 30, 2017 of $85 million ($0.13 per LP Unit) compared to a net loss of $19 million ($0.11 per LP Unit) for the same period in 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA and FFO were $457 million and $181 million respectively, compared to $377 million and $105 million for the same period in 2016. Performance was driven by strong generation across our North American and Colombian hydro fleet, the highly contracted nature of our assets and the execution of our organic growth initiatives.

Financial Results and Operations

Our business in North America produced strong results supported by above average generation in Canada and the U.S. northeast. During the quarter, we cleared 900 MW in the PJM capacity auction to enhance revenues in the 2020/2021 time frame. These capacity and ancillary sales generally increase our revenue from North American operations by over 25% relative to current energy prices.

This quarter, our European business achieved strong availability, and continued to advance a number of key development contracting initiatives. We commissioned our 15 MW Crockandun wind farm in Northern Ireland this quarter, and are progressing an additional 82 MW of construction stage projects in Europe. Together, these projects are expected to contribute $10 million to FFO on an annualized basis once commissioned between 2017 and 2019.

In Brazil, we reported strong results despite below average hydro generation. Power prices trended above R$400/MWh during the quarter as electricity demand improved and hydrology remained below average. In addition, our wind portfolio performed very strongly in the quarter delivering generation over 20% above the long-term average. The construction of two small hydro facilities with a combined capacity of 47 MW continues on scope, schedule and budget, and they are expected, in aggregate, to add $5 million to FFO on an annualized basis.

Asset availability in Colombia was very high during the quarter as significant precipitation resulted in generation levels being nearly 20% above long-term average. During the quarter, we signed our first 10 year power contract with a local utility for 60 GWh/year. We are also advancing approximately 100 MW of late stage development with the objective of commercializing these projects in the next few years.

Update on Growth Initiatives

We continue to make progress on closing the TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global transactions, which we announced in the first quarter. Certain important milestones have been met, including bankruptcy court approval. The transactions are still expected to close in the second half of this year.

Following the quarter end, together with our institutional partners, we agreed to acquire a 25% interest in the UK’s largest pumped storage asset for a purchase price of £196 million. The portfolio comprises 2.1 GW of capacity across two well-maintained plants representing 75% of the UK’s pumped storage capacity and 50% of its hydro capacity. This acquisition is expected to be completed in the third quarter.

We maintain conviction that we can continue to deliver 5% to 9% distribution growth based on organic levers within our business. Inflation escalators that are embedded in many of our contracts are on track to contribute 1% to 2% to bottom line FFO growth this year. We are also expecting to deliver 1% to 2% annual FFO growth from margin expansion across our business as we both improve productivity and optimize the revenue profile of our portfolios. Finally, our proprietary development pipeline should add $40-$50 million to our annual FFO over the next three years based on the projects that are under construction, or construction-ready.

Liquidity

Our liquidity position today exceeds $2 billion, including the proceeds of our recent equity issuance. In addition, we continued to surface capital from our operating portfolio, closing one re-financing in the quarter and one shortly thereafter, raising approximately $100 million in incremental proceeds. One of the re-financings was the issuance of our first ever green bond, a $475 million project financing that we secured against our 360 MW White Pine hydroelectric portfolio.

At quarter end, the weighted average remaining duration of our project-level debt was 9 years and our exposure to floating rate debt was 17%. In North America and Europe combined, approximately 90% of our debt is fixed rate with an average duration of 9 years providing strong protection to rising interest rates.

Distribution and Declaration

The next quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.4675 per LP Unit, is payable on September 30, 2017 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on August 31, 2017. Brookfield Renewable targets a sustainable distribution with increases targeted on average at 5% to 9% annually.

The regular quarterly dividends on Brookfield Renewable’s preferred shares and preferred LP units have also been declared.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric and wind facilities in North America, Colombia, Brazil, and Europe and totals more than 10,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $250 billion of assets under management.

Please note that Brookfield Renewable’s previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on SEDAR and can also be found in the shareholders section of our website at https://bep.brookfield.com. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) UNAUDITED Three months ended

Jun 30 Six months ended

Jun 30 (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues $ 683 $ 627 $ 1,360 $ 1,301 Other income 10 10 18 32 Direct operating costs (240 ) (262 ) (473 ) (505 ) Management service costs (21 ) (15 ) (37 ) (30 ) Interest expense – borrowings (156 ) (161 ) (319 ) (288 ) Share of earnings (loss) from equity-accounted investments 2 (1 ) (1 ) - Unrealized financial instruments loss (6 ) (2 ) (26 ) (2 ) Depreciation (198 ) (204 ) (398 ) (383 ) Other 23 - 21 (12 ) Income tax expense Current 4 (5 ) (12 ) (12 ) Deferred (16 ) (6 ) (21 ) (41 ) (12 ) (11 ) (33 ) (53 ) Net income (loss) $ 85 $ (19 ) $ 112 $ 60 Net income (loss) attributable to: Non-controlling interests Participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries $ 34 $ (1 ) $ 33 $ 26 General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield 1 - 1 - Participating non-controlling interests – in a holding subsidiary – Redeemable/ Exchangeable units held by Brookfield 16 (13 ) 23 7 Preferred equity 6 7 12 13 Preferred limited partners’ equity 7 3 13 6 Limited partners’ equity 21 (15 ) 30 8 $ 85 $ (19 ) $ 112 $ 60 Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per LP Unit $ 0.13 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.18 $ 0.05

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION UNAUDITED Jun 30 Dec 31 (MILLIONS) 2017 2016 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 174 $ 223 Restricted cash 125 121 Trade receivables and other current assets 406 454 Financial instrument assets 6 55 Due from related parties 63 54 774 907 Financial instrument assets 199 145 Equity-accounted investments 205 206 Property, plant and equipment, at fair value 24,849 25,257 Goodwill 885 896 Deferred income tax assets 145 150 Other long-term assets 163 176 $ 27,220 $ 27,737 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 419 $ 467 Financial instrument liabilities 55 156 Due to related parties 86 76 Current portion of long-term debt 952 1,034 1,512 1,733 Financial instrument liabilities 143 72 Long-term debt and credit facilities 9,040 9,148 Deferred income tax liabilities 3,820 3,802 Other long-term liabilities 305 310 14,820 15,065 Equity Non-controlling interests Participating non-controlling interests – in operating

subsidiaries 5,348 5,589 General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary

held by Brookfield 53 55 Participating non-controlling interests – in a holding subsidiary - Redeemable/Exchangeable units held by Brookfield 2,575 2,680 Preferred equity 597 576 Preferred limited partners’ equity 511 324 Limited partners’ equity 3,316 3,448 12,400 12,672 $ 27,220 $ 27,737

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS UNAUDITED Three months ended

Jun 30 Six months ended

Jun 30 (MILLIONS) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 85 $ (19 ) $ 112 $ 60 Adjustments for the following non-cash items: Depreciation 198 204 398 383 Unrealized financial instrument loss 6 2 26 2 Share of (earnings) loss from equity-accounted investments (2 ) 1 1 - Deferred income tax expense 16 6 21 41 Other non-cash items (32 ) 4 (31 ) (12 ) Dividends received from equity-accounted investments 3 3 3 3 Changes in due to or from related parties (5 ) 25 (10 ) 19 Net change in working capital balances (27 ) (87 ) 22 (132 ) 242 139 542 364 Financing activities Long-term debt – borrowings 152 352 299 1,630 Long-term debt – repayments (207 ) (386 ) (462 ) (494 ) Capital contributions from participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries 11 641 49 2,044 Return of capital to participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries - - (36 ) - Acquisition of Isagen from non-controlling interests - (929 ) (5 ) (929 ) Issuance of preferred limited partnership units - 147 187 147 Issuance of LP Units - 657 - 657 Distributions paid: To participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries (161 ) (26 ) (260 ) (41 ) To preferred shareholders (6 ) (7 ) (12 ) (13 ) To preferred limited partners’ unitholders (6 ) (3 ) (11 ) (4 ) To unitholders of Brookfield Renewable or BRELP (145 ) (124 ) (289 ) (250 ) (362 ) 322 (540 ) 2,747 Investing activities Acquisitions - (862 ) - (2,881 ) Cash and cash equivalents in acquired entity - - - 117 Investment in: Sustaining capital expenditures (33 ) (19 ) (51 ) (32 ) Development and construction of renewable power generating assets (40 ) (67 ) (89 ) (112 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets - - 150 - Investment in securities (27 ) (99 ) (39 ) (116 ) Restricted cash and other 63 531 (22 ) 36 (37 ) (516 ) (51 ) (2,988 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain on cash (5 ) 5 - 24 Cash and cash equivalents (Decrease) increase (162 ) (50 ) (49 ) 147 Balance, beginning of period 336 260 223 63 Balance, end of period $ 174 $ 210 $ 174 $ 210 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 188 $ 198 $ 305 $ 275 Interest received $ 9 $ 11 $ 17 $ 20 Income taxes paid $ 12 $ 1 $ 28 $ 17

Review of operations

The table below summarizes actual and long-term generation by segments for the three months ended June 30:

Generation (GWh)(1) Variance of Results For the three months ended June 30 Actual

2017 Actual

2016 LTA

2017 Actual vs.

LTA Actual vs.

Prior Year Hydroelectric North America United States 3,666 2,590 3,619 47 1,076 Canada 1,737 1,348 1,508 229 389 5,403 3,938 5,127 276 1,465 Colombia(2) 4,138 2,787 3,509 629 1,351 Brazil 1,061 1,082 1,159 (98 ) (21 ) 10,602 7,807 9,795 807 2,795 Wind North America United States 281 284 372 (91 ) (3 ) Canada 282 205 292 (10 ) 77 563 489 664 (101 ) 74 Europe 240 278 259 (19 ) (38 ) Brazil 123 149 101 22 (26 ) 926 916 1,024 (98 ) 10 Other 90 69 123 (33 ) 21 Total(3) 11,618 8,792 10,942 676 2,826

(1) For assets acquired or reaching commercial operation during the year, this figure is calculated from the acquisition or commercial operation date and is not annualized. (2) Includes generation from both hydroelectric and Co-gen facilities. (3) Includes 100% of generation from equity-accounted investments.

Generation from our hydroelectric portfolios in North America and Colombia was above long-term average and ahead of the same period of the prior year due to improved inflows. This was slightly offset by lower generation from our hydroelectric portfolio in Brazil, resulting from weaker hydrological conditions. The growth in our portfolio contributed 26 GWh.

Generation at our wind facilities was consistent with the same period of the prior year but below long-term average due to lower wind resources. The same period of the prior year included 66 GWh relating to the 137 MW wind portfolio in Ireland that was sold in the first quarter of 2017. The growth in our portfolio contributed 13 GWh.

The table below summarizes generation by segment and region for the six months ended June 30:

Generation (GWh)(1) Variance of Results For the six months ended June 30 Actual

2017 Actual

2016 LTA

2017 Actual vs.

LTA Actual vs.

Prior Year Hydroelectric North America 10,325 9,190 9,907 418 1,135 Colombia(2) 7,564 4,412 7,017 547 3,152 Brazil 2,118 2,108 2,298 (180 ) 10 20,007 15,710 19,222 785 4,297 Wind North America 1,047 1,010 1,239 (192 ) 37 Europe 672 749 687 (15 ) (77 ) Brazil 262 262 182 80 - 1,981 2,021 2,108 (127 ) (40 ) Other 114 90 151 (37 ) 24 Total generation(3) 22,102 17,821 21,481 621 4,281

(1) For assets acquired or reaching commercial operation during the year, this figure is calculated from the acquisition or commercial operation date and is not annualized. (2) Includes generation from both hydroelectric and Co-gen facilities. (3) Includes 100% of generation for assets we manage.

During the six months ended June 30, 2017, strong inflows and improved hydrological conditions benefited the overall hydroelectric portfolio. In North America, we experienced a return to long-term average in the United States and continued strong contributions from our wholly owned assets in Canada. In Colombia, the region recovered from the dry conditions experienced in the same period of the prior year. In Brazil, we saw a marginal improvement over the same period of the prior year but generation remained below the long-term average. The portfolio generated 20,007 GWh, with the growth in our portfolio contributing 1,723 GWh.

Generation at our wind facilities in North America and Europe was in line with its performance from the same period of the prior year but below long-term average due to lower wind resources. The portfolio generated 1,981 GWh, with the growth in our portfolio contributing 24 GWh. Generation, in the same period of the prior year, included 98 GWh relating to the 137 MW wind portfolio in Ireland that was sold in the first quarter of 2017.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Funds From Operations to net income as presented in the consolidated statements of net income (loss), for the three and six months ended June 30:

Three months ended Jun 30 Six months ended Jun 30 (MILLIONS) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues $ 683 $ 627 $ 1,360 $ 1,301 Other income 10 10 18 32 Share of cash earnings from equity-accounted investments 4 2 5 4 Direct operating costs (240 ) (262 ) (473 ) (505 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 457 377 910 832 Management service costs (21 ) (15 ) (37 ) (30 ) Interest expense – borrowings (156 ) (161 ) (319 ) (288 ) Current income taxes 4 (5 ) (12 ) (12 ) Distributions to preferred limited partners (7 ) (3 ) (13 ) (6 ) Cash portion of non-controlling interests Participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries (90 ) (81 ) (170 ) (191 ) Preferred equity (6 ) (7 ) (12 ) (13 ) Funds From Operations(1) $ 181 $ 105 $ 347 $ 292 Adjusted sustaining capital expenditures(2) (17 ) (17 ) (34 ) (33 ) Adjusted Funds From Operations(1) 164 88 313 259 Add: cash portion of non-controlling interests 96 88 182 204 Add: distributions to preferred limited partners 7 3 13 6 Add: adjusted sustaining capital expenditures 17 17 34 33 Depreciation (198 ) (204 ) (398 ) (383 ) Unrealized financial instruments loss (6 ) (2 ) (26 ) (2 ) Share of non-cash loss from equity-accounted investments (2 ) (3 ) (6 ) (4 ) Deferred income tax expense (16 ) (6 ) (21 ) (41 ) Other 23 - 21 (12 ) Net income (loss) $ 85 $ (19 ) $ 112 $ 60

(1) Non-IFRS measures. Refer to “Cautionary Statement Regarding Use of Non-IFRS Measures”. (2) Based on long-term sustaining capital expenditure plans.

The following table reconciles net income (loss) attributable to Limited partners’ equity and earnings (loss) per LP Unit, the most directly comparable IFRS measures, to Funds From Operations, and Funds From Operations per unit, both non-IFRS financial metrics for the three and six months ended June 30:

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 Per unit Per unit (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net income (loss) attributable to: Limited partners’ equity $ 21 $ (15 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.11 ) $ 30 $ 8 $ 0.18 $ 0.05 General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield 1 - - - 1 - - - Participating non-controlling interests – in a holding subsidiary -Redeemable / Exchangeable units held by Brookfield 16 (13 ) - - 23 7 - - Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders $ 38 $ (28 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.11 ) $ 54 $ 15 $ 0.18 $ 0.05 Depreciation 127 131 0.42 0.47 257 250 0.86 0.90 Unrealized financial instruments loss 12 - 0.04 - 22 3 0.07 0.01 Share of non-cash loss from equity-accounted investments 2 3 0.01 0.01 6 4 0.02 0.01 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 3 (8 ) 0.01 (0.03 ) 4 8 0.01 0.03 Other (1 ) 7 - 0.03 4 12 0.02 0.05 Funds From Operations(1) $ 181 $ 105 $ 0.61 $ 0.37 $ 347 $ 292 $ 1.16 $ 1.05 Weighted average units outstanding(2) 299.25 280.84 299.20 278.18

(1) Non-IFRS measure. Refer to “Cautionary Statement Regarding Use of Non-IFRS Measures”. (2) Includes GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units, and LP Units.

GENERATION AND FINANCIAL REVIEW ON A PROPORTIONATE BASIS BY SEGMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2017

The following table reflects the actual and long-term average generation for the three months ended June 30 on a proportionate basis:

Variance of Results Actual vs.

Prior Year Actual Generation(1) LTA Generation(1) Actual vs. LTA GENERATION (GWh) 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 Hydroelectric North America United States 2,522 1,834 2,434 2,439 88 (605 ) 688 Canada 1,690 1,300 1,461 1,461 229 (161 ) 390 4,212 3,134 3,895 3,900 317 (766 ) 1,078 Colombia(2) 998 596 846 751 152 (155 ) 402 Brazil 886 900 968 959 (82 ) (59 ) (14 ) 6,096 4,630 5,709 5,610 387 (980 ) 1,466 Wind North America United States 152 148 204 204 (52 ) (56 ) 4 Canada 282 205 292 292 (10 ) (87 ) 77 434 353 496 496 (62 ) (143 ) 81 Europe 94 110 103 129 (9 ) (19 ) (16 ) Brazil 51 62 42 42 9 20 (11 ) 579 525 641 667 (62 ) (142 ) 54 Other 44 42 52 59 (8 ) (17 ) 2 Total 6,719 5,197 6,402 6,336 317 (1,139 ) 1,522

(1) For assets acquired or reaching commercial operation during the year, this figure is calculated from the acquisition or commercial operation date and is not annualized. (2) Includes generation from both hydroelectric and Co-gen facilities.

The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA, Funds From Operations and provides reconciliation to net income (loss) for the three months ended June 30:

Non-controlling interests

and

preferred

limited

partners’

equity(1) Attributable to Unitholders Hydroelectric Wind Other Corporate Total 2017 2016 North

America Colombia Brazil North

America Europe Brazil ($ MILLIONS) Revenues 269 46 65 40 9 5 2 - 436 247 683 627 Other income - 1 3 - - - - 1 5 5 10 10 Share of cash earnings from equity-accounted investments 3 - 1 - - - - - 4 - 4 2 Direct operating costs (72 ) (23 ) (18 ) (9 ) (5 ) (1 ) (3 ) (5 ) (136 ) (104 ) (240 ) (262 ) Adjusted EBITDA(2) 200 24 51 31 4 4 (1 ) (4 ) 309 148 457 - 377 Management service costs - - - - - - - (21 ) (21 ) - (21 ) (15 ) Interest expense – borrowings (44 ) (10 ) (4 ) (11 ) (2 ) (2 ) - (22 ) (95 ) (61 ) (156 ) (161 ) Current income taxes 2 1 (2 ) - - - - - 1 3 4 (5 ) Distributions to preferred limited partners - - - - - - - (7 ) (7 ) - (7 ) (3 ) Cash portion of non-controlling interests Participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries - - - - - - - - - (90 ) (90 ) (81 ) Preferred equity - - - - - - - (6 ) (6 ) - (6 ) (7 ) Funds From Operations(2) 158 15 45 20 2 2 (1 ) (60 ) 181 - 181 105 Depreciation (55 ) (8 ) (34 ) (21 ) (3 ) (2 ) (4 ) - (127 ) (71 ) (198 ) (204 ) Unrealized financial instrument loss - 1 - - (6 ) - - (7 ) (12 ) 6 (6 ) (2 ) Share of non-cash loss from equity- accounted investments (1 ) - (1 ) - - - - - (2 ) - (2 ) (3 ) Deferred income tax expense (11 ) (4 ) - 23 1 - - (12 ) (3 ) (13 ) (16 ) (6 ) Other (9 ) 7 (4 ) 2 2 1 2 - 1 22 23 - Cash portion of participating non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - 90 90 81 Preferred equity - - - - - - - - - 6 6 7 Distributions to preferred limited partners - - - - - - - - - 7 7 3 Net income (loss) 82 11 6 24 (4 ) 1 (3 ) (79 ) 38 47 85 (19 )

(1) Attributable to participating non-controlling interests, preferred equity and preferred limited partners’ equity. (2) Non-IFRS measure. Refer to “Cautionary Statement Regarding Use of Non-IFRS Measures”.

GENERATION AND FINANCIAL REVIEW ON A PROPORTIONATE BASIS BY SEGMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2017

The following table reflects the actual and long-term average generation for the six months ended June 30 on a proportionate basis:

Variance of Results Actual vs.

Prior Year Actual Generation(1) LTA Generation(1) Actual vs. LTA GENERATION (GWh) 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 Hydroelectric North America 8,024 7,274 7,408 7,315 616 (41 ) 750 Colombia(2) 1,824 851 1,692 1,105 132 (254 ) 973 Brazil 1,757 1,745 1,918 1,940 (161 ) (195 ) 12 11,605 9,870 11,018 10,360 587 (490 ) 1,735 Wind North America 832 756 948 948 (116 ) (192 ) 76 Europe 266 296 272 307 (6 ) (11 ) (30 ) Brazil 109 109 76 76 33 33 - 1,207 1,161 1,296 1,331 (89 ) (170 ) 46 Other 68 62 80 114 (12 ) (52 ) 6 Total 12,880 11,093 12,394 11,805 486 (712 ) 1,787

(1) For assets acquired or reaching commercial operation during the year, this figure is calculated from the acquisition or commercial operation date and is not annualized. (2) Includes generation from both hydroelectric and Co-gen facilities.

The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA, Funds From Operations and provides reconciliation to net income for the six months ended June 30:

Non-controlling interests and Attributable to Unitholders preferred Hydroelectric Wind Other Corporate Total limited 2017 2016 North North partners’ ($ MILLIONS) America Colombia Brazil America Europe Brazil equity(1) Revenues 524 93 116 79 24 9 7 - 852 508 1,360 1,301 Other income - 2 6 - - - - 1 9 9 18 32 Share of cash earnings from equity-accounted investments 3 - 2 - - - - - 5 - 5 4 Direct operating costs (133 ) (47 ) (31 ) (17 ) (9 ) (2 ) (8 ) (11 ) (258 ) (215 ) (473 ) (505 ) Adjusted EBITDA(2) 394 48 93 62 15 7 (1 ) (10 ) 608 302 910 - 832 Management service costs - - - - - - - (37 ) (37 ) - (37 ) (30 ) Interest expense – borrowings (89 ) (22 ) (10 ) (21 ) (6 ) (3 ) - (43 ) (194 ) (125 ) (319 ) (288 ) Current income taxes 1 (1 ) (5 ) - - - - - (5 ) (7 ) (12 ) (12 ) Distributions to preferred limited partners - - - - - - - (13 ) (13 ) - (13 ) (6 ) Cash portion of non-controlling interests Participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries - - - - - - - - - (170 ) (170 ) (191 ) Preferred equity - - - - - - - (12 ) (12 ) - (12 ) (13 ) Funds From Operations(2) 306 25 78 41 9 4 (1 ) (115 ) 347 - 347 292 Depreciation (109 ) (16 ) (69 ) (41 ) (10 ) (4 ) (8 ) - (257 ) (141 ) (398 ) (383 ) Unrealized financial instrument loss (1 ) (1 ) - - (8 ) - - (12 ) (22 ) (4 ) (26 ) (2 ) Share of non-cash loss from equity- accounted investments (4 ) - (2 ) - - - - - (6 ) - (6 ) (4 ) Deferred income tax expense (18 ) (6 ) 2 23 3 - - (8 ) (4 ) (17 ) (21 ) (41 ) Other (7 ) 10 (6 ) 2 (3 ) 1 2 (3 ) (4 ) 25 21 (12 ) Cash portion of participating non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - 170 170 191 Preferred equity - - - - - - - - - 12 12 13 Distributions to preferred limited partners - - - - - - - - - 13 13 6 Net income 167 12 3 25 (9 ) 1 (7 ) (138 ) 54 58 112 60