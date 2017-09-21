Brookfield Residential 2017 Third Quarter Results Conference Call Notice and Corporate Update

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – Sept. 21, 2017) - Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. (“Brookfield Residential” or the “Company”) today announced its 2017 third quarter results conference call notice and corporate update.

Third Quarter Results Conference Call

Brookfield Residential announced that its 2017 third quarter results will be released after market closes on Thursday, October 26, 2017. The financial results and information relating to the 2017 third quarter will be posted on the Company’s website at BrookfieldResidential.com.

Current holders and beneficial owners of, and prospective investors in, Brookfield Residential’s debt securities, securities analysts, market makers and other interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call on Friday, October 27, 2017 at 11:00 am (EST) to discuss the Company’s results of operations during the third quarter of 2017 and current business initiatives with members of senior management. To participate in the live conference call from North America, dial 1.800.319.4610 and if you reside outside of North America, dial 1.604.638.5340. Telephone replay of the conference call will be available for one month following the scheduled call, until end of day November 27, 2017. To listen to the telephone replay from North America, dial 1.855.669.9658 and if you reside outside of North America dial 1.604.674.8052. Once prompted enter the replay access code, 1705.

Corporate Update

Brookfield Residential also announced that Adrian Foley was appointed as President and Chief Operating Officer, effective September 1, 2017, while Alan Norris remains as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Foley will take on overall Brookfield Residential operational responsibilities and Mr. Norris will take on a more strategic role along with some broader responsibilities within the Brookfield group of companies.

“I am not planning to leave this great organization as it’s a very exciting time in our company’s history and this organization structure sets us up for an even bolder brighter future,” said Alan Norris. “This is the right time to pass on operational oversight to Adrian. His entrepreneurial instincts, customer focus and ability to get the best out of people makes him the right leader to lead our overall operations. We remain focused on delivering great homes and communities to families through a distinguishing customer experience.”

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders, and conduct our own homebuilding operations. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. We are the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $250 billion of assets under management. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com or Brookfield.com or contact: