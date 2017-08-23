Brookmount Explorations Inc.: Extension of Closing Date to September 15, 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA–(Marketwired – Aug 23, 2017) – Brookmount Explorations Inc. (OTC PINK: BMXI), a U.S. exploration and development company, announces that further to the news release of July 31, 2017, both parties have mutually agreed to extend the closing date of the US license agreement for DilBoost to September 15, 2017 to allow more time for completion of the required documentations.

DilBoost is a proprietary blend of light hydrocarbons that is licensed globally by RHOR Barbados Inc., an oil services company. DilBoost, which is a cold process, is added to heavy crude and extra heavy oil, prior to refining, and enables oil producers to reach pipeline specifications at a lower cost. In fact, DilBoost is a more efficient and cost effective product than other diluents and drag reducing agents being used today.

Forward-Looking Statements

