Brookstone and Rob Gronkowski Launch “Gronkball” Bluetooth Wireless Football Speaker

MERRIMACK, NH–(Marketwired – July 25, 2017) – Innovative product developer and specialty retailer Brookstone has teamed with Rob Gronkowski, Super Bowl-winning tight end of the New England Patriots, to launch the Brookstone Gronkball™ Bluetooth Wireless Speaker. Gronkball is throwable, catchable ¾-sized football with color-changing, light-up laces and stripes. It contains a powerful wireless speaker that can stream music up to 90-feet from any Bluetooth-enabled smartphone or tablet.

The Gronkball made its worldwide debut on HSN July 12, with live appearances by Gronkowski, his brother Chris and father Gordy. Gronkball has an MSRP of $79.99 and is currently available exclusively at HSN.com through August 12. It will then become available in Brookstone stores, online at Brookstone.com, and at select other retailers.

“Rob Gronkowski is all about football and fun,” said Brookstone CEO Steven Goldsmith, “and so is the Gronkball football speaker. We made sure it was throwable, catchable and droppable just like a regular football, and also gave it enough volume as a speaker so you can hear your music up to 90-feet away when you throw a long pass.” The football-speaker is also water-resistant so it’s ok to play in any weather.

“What could be better than playing catch while listening to your favorite tunes?” asked Rob Gronkowski. “Gronkball turns any gathering into an instant party. It has really big sound, lights up with your favorite team colors, and is fun to throw. Working with Brookstone has been a blast, and I can’t wait to see the Gronkball showing up at parties, cookouts and tailgates.”

“There’s nothing like Gronkball on the market,” said Brookstone VP of Product Marketing and Innovation David Figler. “We spent a lot of time engineering the ball around the speaker to have a good grip, be well balanced, and throw the perfect spiral.”

About Brookstone

Founded in 1965, Brookstone is a U.S.-based product developer and retailer of wellness, entertainment, and travel products that are fun to discover, smart to use and beautiful in design. Brookstone products are available at its 200+ retail locations at malls and airports throughout the U.S., online at Brookstone.com, via its Brookstone catalog and through select premium retailers.

Brookstone is a member of Sanpower Group Company, a private conglomerate whose primary businesses are engaged in technology and modern service industries. With big data serving as its core competitive advantage, Sanpower is rapidly building up an industrial ecosystem across the finance, health and commerce sectors. The company now has an excess of RMB 100 billion in both total assets and annual gross sales, and a controlling stake in more than 100 subsidiaries. Through this diverse set of businesses, Sanpower provides growth opportunities for a 100,000-strong global workforce.

For more information, visit Brookstone.com and follow them at Twitter.com/Brookstone, Facebook.com/Brookstone and Instagram.com/BrookstoneGifts.

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Brookstone is under license.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/23/11G143071/Images/gronk_with_ball-fbb9c8260b2abd2f8ee75abb014f6adc.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/23/11G143071/Images/gronkball-a5141d71adfe80dabbfb1ee2687699fc.jpg