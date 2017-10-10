BRP Amends and Increases Term Facility

VALCOURT, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – Oct. 10, 2017) - BRP (TSX:DOO) announced today that it has completed certain amendments to the agreement governing its existing US dollar-denominated term facility.

The amendments include a repricing, reducing the interest rate by 50 basis points to an interest rate of 250 basis points over LIBOR, and a reduction of the LIBOR floor to 0 basis points. The amendments also provide for a US$100 million increase of the term facility for a total amount outstanding as of today of US$793 million.

The proceeds of the additional US$100 million are expected to be used for general corporate purposes. The term facility maturity remains unchanged at June 30, 2023.

About BRP

BRP (TSX:DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Its portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am off-road and Spyder vehicles, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. BRP supports its line of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business. With annual sales of CA$4.2 billion from over 100 countries, BRP employs approximately 8,700 people worldwide.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, Spyder and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements included in this release, and other statements that are not historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terminology such as “may”, “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “plans”, “intends”, “trends”, “indications”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “outlook”, “predicts”, “projects”, “likely” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases. Forward looking statements, by their very nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific. BRP cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results or performance of BRP or the powersports industry to be materially different from the outlook or any future results or performance implied by such statements. Further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed in BRP’s annual information form dated March 23, 2017.