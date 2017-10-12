BTL Group Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM–(Marketwired – Oct. 12, 2017) - BTL GROUP LTD. (TSX VENTURE:BTL) (“BTL” or the “Company“) announces the grant of options to acquire a total of 200,000 common shares (“Common Shares“) of the Corporation at an exercise price of CAD$3.25 per share, such options to vest as to one-half on October 12, 2018 and one-half on October 12, 2019. The options expire five years from the date of grant. Of those options, 150,000 have been granted to Dominic McCann in connection with his recent appointment as Chief Executive Officer of the Company (see the Company’s press release of October 2, 2017).

ABOUT BTL GROUP LTD. AND INTERBIT

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE:BTL) and operating from both Canada and the UK, BTL is an enterprise technology platform provider that is developing Interbit, a proprietary private blockchain. Via the Interbit platform, BTL can help companies greatly reduce risks and costs by securely streamlining existing IT infrastructures. To date, BTL has successfully demonstrated how Interbit can innovate and transform existing business system processes for leading companies in the finance, energy and gaming sectors.

Interbit is a fast, encrypted and scalable multi-chain technology platform. Via its suite of APIs and smart contracts, Interbit allows businesses around the world to improve efficiency in trading and operations, accelerate development of internal systems, and embrace new revenue generating opportunities, while providing the high levels of security, resilience and auditability required in regulated enterprise environments.

With offices in Vancouver and Calgary, Canada and London, UK, BTL is positioning itself as a front-runner in the blockchain ecosystem, partnering with and enabling enterprises on Interbit in order to improve their existing IT systems.

