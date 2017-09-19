Bubba Mills, CEO of Corcoran Consulting & Coaching, Named One of the 50 Most Connected Mortgage Professionals in the U.S. by National Mortgage Professional Magazine

O’FALLON, IL–(Marketwired – September 19, 2017) – Bubba Mills, CEO and owner of Corcoran Consulting & Coaching, has been named one of the “The 50 Most Connected Mortgage Professionals” in the U.S. by National Mortgage Professional Magazine for the third year in a row.

National Mortgage Professional Magazine is “The Source for Top Originators” that connects the mortgage professional communities. National Mortgage Professional Magazine is published monthly by Mortgage News Network Inc.

Mills is a regular contributor to National Mortgage Professional Magazine, giving readers’ advice and industry analysis in his monthly articles.

“I am honored to be included in this distinguished list of industry mortgage professionals nationwide,” said Bubba Mills, Owner and CEO of Corcoran Consulting & Coaching.

Corcoran Consulting & Coaching is one of the real estate industry’s leading consulting and coaching firms. The company’s clients include 80 of the Top 250 real estate professionals in the country, with a total of 110 awards, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and REAL Trends 2017 report based on Team Volume and Team Units.

About Corcoran Consulting & Coaching

Corcoran Consulting & Coaching is an international Real Estate, Mortgage, and Small Business coaching company committed to helping clients balance success in business, while building value in life.

To find out more about Corcoran Consulting & Coaching, call 1-800-957-8353 or visit us at www.CorcoranCoaching.com.

