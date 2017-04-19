Builders Announce Homebuyer Prequalification Process for Rancho Tesoro

SAN MARCOS, CA–(Marketwired – April 19, 2017) – Brookfield Residential and California West have announced the start of the prequalification process for homes at Rancho Tesoro in San Marcos. This is the first step interested home seekers can take in owning one of the 346 single-family homes at the new master-planned community. Starting today, April 19, home shoppers are invited to visit liveranchotesoro.com and join the interest list to start the prequalification process.

“Rancho Tesoro represents a rare and timely opportunity to purchase a new home in what I believe to be a very underserved San Marcos market,” says Robert Thorne, chief executive officer of California West. “The combination of award-winning school districts, the surrounding natural open space, and community amenities ensure life outside of our homes is as active as inside. Most importantly, the exciting new architecture at all four neighborhoods will make Rancho Tesoro a community of significant importance. The rapid growth of our interest list demonstrates this interest and popularity for Rancho Tesoro.”

The community is scheduled to debut in early June. With framing currently underway, home shoppers can explore floor plans online now. In addition, home shoppers who join the interest list and start the prequalification process will be contacted by neighborhood sales representatives for more information on how to secure a new home.

At completion, the nature-oriented community of Rancho Tesoro will span more than 250 acres with three private parks, open space and a trail system with direct access to Discovery Lake’s catch-and-release fishing, playgrounds, picnicking and more. Future residents will enjoy exclusive access to The Cabana, a resort-style recreation area with swimming pool, lawns for picnicking, a tot lot for play dates and a BBQ pavilion for get-togethers with neighbors.

The new community will offer four neighborhoods: Terracina, Vientos, Westerly and Candela, three of which will be set behind private gates. Homes at Rancho Tesoro will range from 2,211 to 3,565 square feet with four to five bedrooms, two- to three-car garages and private yards. Pricing is anticipated from the $600,000s to the $800,000s.

Rancho Tesoro is located near Twin Oaks Valley Road and Village Drive in San Marcos, just south of State Route 78 and a hop away from coastal Carlsbad. Edwards Stadium 18 Cinema Complex is nearby as well as Old California Restaurant Row, boasting 14 dining options. The new community also offers close access to Cal State University San Marcos as well as the high-performing schools within the San Marcos School District.

About Rancho Tesoro

Opening in June 2017, Rancho Tesoro is a new master-planned community crafted by developer and homebuilder Brookfield Residential. This nature-oriented community spans more than 250 acres with dedicated open space and convenient access to nearby San Marcos Unified schools, Cal State University San Marcos, and State Route 78. Both California West and Brookfield Residential will offer single-family homes across four neighborhoods, three of which will be behind private gates, plus private pool and park amenities including a direct connection to Discovery Lake. For more information and to join the interest list, please visit LiveRanchoTesoro.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/19/11G136320/Images/PHOTO_2_Westerly_street_scene_II_copy-e3c07ab8c9f5ab2197dfc6ec5fc943d9.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/19/11G136320/Images/Photo_2_Candela_Plan2B-199f922d51fca9a0a30fc3793c8c515e.jpg