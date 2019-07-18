Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Bunker Update on $1,500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Announces an Up to $1,500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement Bunker Update on $1,500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Announces an Up to $1,500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedBramaderos Exploration Update – Strong assays received for upper portion of drill hole BMDD001 from the Bramaderos Main gold-copper prospectREPEAT – International Cannabis to Supply New Zealand’s NUBU Pharmaceuticals With Portfolio of Full-Spectrum Pharmaceutical THC/CBD ProductsPatriot One Initiates International Sales and Announces New Covert Threat Detection Platform Technology