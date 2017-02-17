Burnaby Physiotherapists Talk ‘Sole Mates’ For February

BURNABY, BC–(Marketwired – February 17, 2017) – The physiotherapists at Absolute PhysioCare & Sports Rehab have an important message for runners. Whether it’s that first 5k, the Vancouver Sun Run, or achieving a new personal best, gearing up for success is important. When it comes to running, shoes should be your number one priority. For more, go to: http://www.burnabyphysiocare.com/how-to-choose-a-running-show/

It can be difficult to know when to change a pair of shoes. As the old adage goes, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” but this is only partially true for runners. If a pavement pounder is happy with their performance, and there are no aches or pains, then keep rocking those sneaks!

However, the article cautions that it’s important to pay attention to pain, particularly in the foot, Achilles tendon, or calf. Runners who have been injured in the past should be especially diligent. In this case, it may be time to reassess your footwear. For this purpose, the post includes a helpful diagram on finding the perfect sole mate.

Remember, it takes time to get used to new shoes, so don’t throw the old ones away immediately. Different makes and models of a shoe will fit differently, introducing the body to different stresses, and it’s likely that tissues will need some time to adapt!

5 Key Differences in Running Shoes

Weight Stack height = the thickness under your foot Heel-to-toe drop = how much the drop is from the heel to the toe Stability and motion control technologies = such as anti-pronation technology Flexibility = longitudinal and torsional

At Absolute PhysioCare & Sports Rehab, physiotherapists generally recommend the 10% rule when it comes to adapting to new shoes. This means starting with shorter runs or looped runs and switching shoes out halfway. Increase the distance by 10% each week. If any pain occurs, drop the distance by 5% and continue to progress once the pain subsides. If discomfort persists and switching shoes doesn’t help, a physiotherapist can provide an assessment and recommend custom foot orthotics if necessary.

Shoes aren’t magic. They can’t propel a runner to the top of the podium or magically compensate for training errors, but they are the most important equipment a runner can own. Remember to choose a pair with specific goals in mind-and always opt for function over fashion. With a little perseverance, a runner should be able to enjoy both-the perfect sole mate.

