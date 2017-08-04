Buses, Vans and Auto-shop Equipment to be Sold on Aucto.com

ISLANDIA, NY–(Marketwired – August 04, 2017) – IAAS Worldwide, an industrial auctioneer, is hosting a live webcast auction featuring transit vehicles and auto-shop equipment. The auction firm is hosting the event on behalf of a transit non-profit-organization, Rides Unlimited of Nassau & Suffolk (RIDES). RIDES selected IAAS Worldwide to downsize the organization’s fifty-vehicle-large fleet and other surplus auto-shop equipment.

IAAS Worldwide will be hosting the one-day live webcast auction on Tuesday August 8th, 2017. The auction will be hosted on Aucto.com, an auction and liquidation platform for industrial equipment. Unlike typical online auctions, live webcast auctions combine the traditional auction experience with digital platforms. The event will feature a live video-stream of bids being called, and allows bidders to participate online or in-person.

Coach buses and transportation vehicles in the offering include:

Auto-shop tools and equipment in the offering include:

ABOUT THE AUCTION

Where: Online via Aucto.com

Online via Aucto.com Viewing Dates: Monday August 7th, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET

To arrange an appointment, contact:

Alan Loeser

Phone: 410-353-3312

Email: alandloeser@gmail.com

Auction Ends: 10:00 AM ET, Tuesday August 8, 2017

ABOUT AUCTO.COM

Aucto connects industrial equipment buyers and sellers on an easy-to-use, secure and global platform. For sellers, Aucto provides a marketplace to recover capital from surplus and used industrial equipment. For buyers, Aucto gives access to quality used equipment at liquidation pricing. Regardless of who you are, or how large your organization is, Aucto is smart, simple and always working for you.

