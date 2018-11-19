Business Community promotes Entrepreneurship at the Soirée Montréal Inc. charity evening

CBJ Newsmakers

The Prix Montréal Inc. was awarded to Intelligence Industrielle and the Mayor’s Prize was presented to Samer Saab of Explorance

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Under the Honorary Presidency of Peter Simons, the Soirée Mtl Inc., a charity event by Montréal Inc., presented by Desjardins Entreprises, brought together the Montreal business community to celebrate entrepreneurialism on Thursday at the Marché Bonsecours. The Prix Montréal Inc. was awarded to Martin Landry, Intelligence Industrielle and the Mayor’s Prize was presented to Samer Saab of Explorance.

Peter Simons presented La Fabrique 1840, which was launched this fall by La Maison Simons to support Canadian designers and artisans. In recognition of this great entrepreneur, more than 70 young laureate entrepreneurs of Montréal Inc. in the online and retail trade sector were invited to participate in the Soirée and to network in the business community.

“Montréal Inc. is an engaged business community, a hundred loyal donors, more than 450 volunteer coaches, an active permanent staff and board of directors who contribute concretely to support young entrepreneurs” stated Lucien Bouchard, Chairman of the Board of the Fondation Montréal Inc.

Prix Montréal Inc.

Over 400 invited guests from the Montréal business community participated in the selection of the winner of the Prix Montréal Inc., presented by Desjardins Enterprises. The Prix Montréal Inc. showcases the most outstanding young entrepreneurs from among the new laureates of the Fondation Montréal Inc. over the last 12 months. The 3 finalists share a number of prizes, including banks of hours or services offered by: BCF, NATIONAL Public Relations, École d’Entrepreneurship de Beauce, KPMG and La Factry.

The Prix Montréal Inc. was awarded to Martin Landry, Intelligence Industrielle by Ms. Marie-Claude Boisvert, Executive Vice-President of Business Services, Mouvement Desjardins, our main partner at the Soirée, who has declared: “Desjardins is pleased to partner with Fondation Montréal Inc., a unique and recognized model used to generate business opportunities for the benefit of our young people who choose entrepreneurship. Accompanying them in the realization of their dreams is what motivates us on a daily basis”.

The two other finalist companies were: Stay 22 and Eugeria.

2018 Mayor’s Prize

Mr. Lucien Bouchard, accompanied by Ms. Valerie Plante by video-link from abroad, presented the Mayor’s Prize to Samer Saab, founder of Explorance. The Mayor’s Prize highlights the exceptional contributions made by the volunteers at Montréal Inc. and recognizes their ongoing commitment for several years.

A special thank you to the businesses which contributed to the Soirée Montréal Inc.:

The proceeds from the Soirée Montréal Inc. will be invested in the form of grants and consulting services to young entrepreneurs in Montreal.

About Montréal inc.

Fondation Montréal inc. propels towards success the most promising entrepreneurs through grants, access to a high-level business network and the expertise of experienced business volunteers. Fondation Montréal inc. awards annually over $700,000 in grants, without taking any participation, offers young entrepreneurs personalized à la carte services and opens the Montréal inc. doors to them thanks to its vast network of more than 450 business volunteers. A charitable organization, Fondation Montréal inc. is 80% funded by the private sector and has contributed, since 1996, to the creation of more than 900 businesses. www.montrealinc.ca

