Business Partners, Strum and Hite, become Brightway’s Newest Multi-Unit Owners

JACKSONVILLE, FL–(Marketwired – February 22, 2017) – Business partners, Larry Strum and Josh Hite, who together own Brightway, The Strum & Hite Agency in Boynton Beach, Fla., are about to realize the revenue-growing benefits of being Multi-Unit Owners with Brightway Insurance as they make plans to open their second agency in Bluffton, S.C. (near Hilton Head Island). Projected to open in early April, the new location will be the first Brightway storefront to open in the Palmetto State.

Strum and Hite together make the eighth Agency Owner in the Brightway system to own more than one location when they open at 50 Burnt Church Road in Bluffton, S.C. (at the intersection of Bluffton Parkway and Burnt Church Road).

Their first agency at 12361 Hagen Ranch Road, Suite 501 in Boynton Beach, opened in January 2012 and has grown to a top 25 agency in terms of annualized premium written.

Strum and Hite join these Brightway Multi-Unit Owners:

Dimitri Apostle, Brightway, The Dimitri J. Apostle Agency (N.C.) and Brightway, The Kacprzyk-Apostle Agency (Mich.)

Chad Ourso, Brightway, The Ourso Agency (Fla.) and Brightway, Fishhawk (Fla.)

Ken Toney, Brightway, Heathrow (Fla.) and Brightway, Altamonte Springs (Fla.)

Jim Pihl, Brightway, Mandarin (Fla.) and Brightway, Julington Creek (Fla.)

Billy Wagner, Brightway, Ponte Vedra Beach (Fla.) and Brightway, Deland (Fla.)

Chris Cole, Brightway, The Cole Agency, Boynton Beach (Fla.) and Palm Springs (Fla.)

Phil Gambrell, Brightway, Pensacola (Fla.) and Brightway, Pace (Fla.)

“We’re ecstatic to grow our business, being the first to introduce Brightway Insurance to South Carolina,” said Strum. “We plan to bring the same high-level of attention to our customers’ needs and unparalleled choice in insurance products at our new office in Bluffton that we do at our Boynton Beach office.”

“The office will be run by one of the top Producers from Boynton Beach, Gregory Dissel,” added Hite. “Greg brings 10 years of experience and intimate knowledge of the local market with him to his new role.”

An expert in Homeowners, Auto, Umbrella and Flood insurance, Dissel regularly works with loan officers and real estate agents to help their customers secure the right insurance policy, making closings as smooth and efficient as possible. He has earned his 2-15 Life, Health and Variable Annuities License. Greg is very active in the community with his wife and two young daughters. He is a big fan of baseball and a proud supporter of his alma mater, Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla.

Brightway Agency Owners enjoy support from a team of more than 200 insurance professionals in customer service, carrier relationships, marketing, accounting and technology, which frees up their time to focus on leveraging the broadest possible selection of insurance companies to meet each customer’s unique needs. As a result, Brightway agencies consistently outsell other agencies two to one.

“The Brightway system has grown significantly since the company began franchising in 2008, from $36 million in annualized premium to $442 million,” said Brightway President, Talman Howard. “We’re thrilled to see Larry Strum and Josh Hite fully leverage the Brightway system in a way that fuels the growth of their business into a brand new Agency.”

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance retailer selling through a network of franchised independent agencies throughout the country. With more than $442 million in annualized written premium, the company is the nation’s seventh largest privately held Personal Lines independent insurance agency.

Brightway began franchising operations in 2008 and has since grown to more than 700 people in 12 states serving customers in all 50 states. Forbes has recognized the company as America’s No. 1 Franchise to Buy. Additionally, the company was named a top franchise three years in a row by Entrepreneur magazine and one of the fastest-growing private companies in America nine consecutive years by Inc. 5000. People wishing to learn more about Agency Ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com and find us on Linkedin. Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and find us on Facebook.