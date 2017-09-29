BWXT Canada Ltd. Delivers Key Components for OPG’s Darlington Refurbishment Project

Cambridge, ON, Sept. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is proud to congratulate BWXT Canada Ltd. (BWXT) for the completion and delivery of Retube Waste Containers for the Ontario Power Generation’s Darlington Unit 2 Refurbishment Project.

The Retube Waste Containers are designed to safely store intermediate level radioactive waste components being removed from the Darlington Unit 2 reactor as part of the Refurbishment Project. The containers feature 11-inch thick, high-density concrete encased with steel-plate shielding and were manufactured in BWXT’s Cambridge facility by members of United Steelworkers Local 2859. The BWXT manufacturing facility features an automated concrete plant, robotic weld machines, and large boring machines that help manufacture the 48-tonne containers. The Retube Waste Containers contract was awarded to BWXT in April 2014 by the SNC-Lavalin / Aecon joint venture and shipments to OPG will begin in early November 2017.

The refurbishment of OPG’s Darlington Nuclear Generating Station is Canada’s largest clean energy project and is supporting 14,000 jobs across Ontario. Hundreds of the project’s suppliers are located in Ontario, including BWXT in Cambridge. The 10-year, $12.8 billion refurbishment is on-time and on-budget and will ensure a safe, clean and reliable energy supply for the next 30 years.

“BWXT is a leading example of the many nuclear equipment designers and manufacturers in Ontario,” says Dr. Ron Oberth, OCNI President and CEO. “They’re part of a vibrant nuclear supply chain of companies that create highly skilled jobs supporting Ontario’s nuclear fleet and also compete in the worldwide nuclear market.”

“We are pleased to be recognized by Ontario Power Generation and the SNC-Lavalin / Aecon Joint Venture for our contribution to the largest clean energy project in Canada,” said President of BWXT Canada, John MacQuarrie. “These unique storage containers and other products and services we’ve been fortunate to supply for the Darlington Refurbishment Project allow us to maintain high-skilled, high-paying jobs for our local community, while helping support the generation of low-cost and clean energy for Ontarians.”

Local MPP for Cambridge the Hon. Kathryn McGarry noted that “nuclear power is and will continue to be an important part of our supply mix, thanks to our nuclear refurbishment program. The Darlington refurbishment is progressing well and the economic impact of this investment is being felt in communities across the province. Ontario’s nuclear energy sector, including companies like BWXT Canada, supports nearly 60,000 jobs and is providing us with the specialized products and services we need to make our refurbishment program a success and build the clean, low-carbon economy of tomorrow.”

MP for Cambridge Bryan May noted that “BWXT is such an integral part of our community, from the jobs it provides to the local community, to the expertise it shares with all of Canada. The work of BWXT literally helps keep our lights on, and our community moving forward. I am excited to see their contributions to Darlington and the nuclear industry in Canada continue. I can’t wait to see what’s next.“

“BWXT has been a prominent member of the Cambridge community since it was founded in 1844, and we’re proud of the company’s contribution to the Darlington Refurbishment Project,” said Mayor of Cambridge, Doug Craig. “We’re pleased this project has enabled BWXT to continue offering high-skilled and long-term employment for many in our local community, as this has a significant and lasting socioeconomic impact.”

“Refurbishing Darlington Nuclear is Canada’s largest clean energy project that will ensure a clean, safe and reliable source of energy for the next 30 years,” said Marc Paiment, Project Manager at Ontario Power Generation. “This investment in clean air and lower energy prices is creating 14,000 jobs across Ontario, including in Cambridge. BWXT is one of hundreds of Ontario companies supporting this made-in-Ontario project where 96 per cent of project expenses are spent in Ontario.”

“BWXT plays an important role as an integral supplier. We trust their workmanship and reliability to deliver critical components for all four Darlington units to ensure success for the refurbishment” said Preston Swafford, Chief Nuclear Officer and Executive Vice-President, Nuclear, for SNC-Lavalin.

“Our partnership with leading suppliers such as BWXT creates skilled jobs in Ontario and their work is instrumental in delivering Darlington’s Unit 2 Refurbishment Project on-time and on-budget,” said John M. Beck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aecon Group Inc.

About BWXT Canada Ltd.

BWXT Canada Ltd. has over 60 years of expertise and experience in the design, manufacturing, commissioning and service of nuclear power generation equipment. This includes CANDU ® and Pressurized Water Reactor steam generators, nuclear fuel and fuel components, critical plant components, parts and related plant services. Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, BWXT Canada has approximately 850 employees at locations in Cambridge, Peterborough, Toronto and Arnprior, Ontario. BWXT Canada is a subsidiary of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT). BWXT is a leading supplier of nuclear components and fuel to the U.S. government; provides technical, management and site services to support governments in the operation of complex facilities and environmental remediation activities; and supplies precision manufactured components, fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry. Learn more at www.BWXT.com.

Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is an association of more than 200 Canadian suppliers to the nuclear industry that employ more than 12,000 highly skilled and specialized engineers, technologists, and trades people. OCNI companies design reactors, manufacture major equipment and components, and provide engineering services and support to CANDU nuclear power plants in Canada as well as to CANDU and Light Water Reactor (LWR) plants in offshore markets.

