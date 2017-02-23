C3 Group’s Fourth Annual Smart Mobility Showcase at SXSW Brings Together Leaders in Government and Industry to Explore How Technology is Reshaping Cities and Transportation
Who: The Smart Mobility Showcase will feature insight from mayors and thought leaders from across the U.S. who will share real-world insight into how smart mobility is reshaping cities.
What: The C3 Group returns to Austin for its fourth-annual Smart Mobility Showcase to explore ways technology is transforming transportation.
When: Saturday, March 11, 2017, 1:30 – 6 p.m. CST. VIP Preview from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. CST.
Where: Empire Garage, 606 E. 7th Street, Austin, TX 78701
Registration: Registration is free at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/c3-smart-mobility-showcase-tickets-27472523056. Members of the media should contact Stephannie Depa at (415) 358-2485, [email protected] for access to the VIP luncheon and to schedule individual interviews and demos.
Additional Information:
Participating companies will include Ford, Hyundai, Nissan, Bosch, HERE, INRIX, Kelly Blue Book, Pioneer and Samsung, among others. Thought leaders from automotive, technology, policy and research will discuss a variety of topics in interactive panel sessions.
The Smart Mobility Showcase will close with a reception featuring the music of Austin recording artist Brittany Shane and food from the world-famous Stubb’s BBQ.
For more information on the C3 Group please visit www.cthreegroup.com.
SPECIAL NOTE TO MEDIA: Members of the press are invited to attend a luncheon and preview of event highlights and demos from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m., including interviews with Doug Newcomb and sponsor companies. Members of the press can register for free. Contact [email protected] for registration code and to schedule meetings during the preview.
