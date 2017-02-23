Thursday, February 23, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Energy and Utilities News | C3 Group’s Fourth Annual Smart Mobility Showcase at SXSW Brings Together Leaders in Government and Industry to Explore How Technology is Reshaping Cities and Transportation

C3 Group’s Fourth Annual Smart Mobility Showcase at SXSW Brings Together Leaders in Government and Industry to Explore How Technology is Reshaping Cities and Transportation

AUSTIN, TX–(Marketwired – Feb 23, 2017) –

Who: The Smart Mobility Showcase will feature insight from mayors and thought leaders from across the U.S. who will share real-world insight into how smart mobility is reshaping cities.

What: The C3 Group returns to Austin for its fourth-annual Smart Mobility Showcase to explore ways technology is transforming transportation.

When: Saturday, March 11, 2017, 1:30 – 6 p.m. CST. VIP Preview from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. CST.

Where: Empire Garage, 606 E. 7th Street, Austin, TX 78701

Registration: Registration is free at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/c3-smart-mobility-showcase-tickets-27472523056. Members of the media should contact Stephannie Depa at (415) 358-2485, [email protected] for access to the VIP luncheon and to schedule individual interviews and demos.

Additional Information:

Participating companies will include Ford, Hyundai, Nissan, Bosch, HERE, INRIX, Kelly Blue Book, Pioneer and Samsung, among others. Thought leaders from automotive, technology, policy and research will discuss a variety of topics in interactive panel sessions.

The Smart Mobility Showcase will close with a reception featuring the music of Austin recording artist Brittany Shane and food from the world-famous Stubb’s BBQ.

For more information on the C3 Group please visit www.cthreegroup.com.

#C3ShowcaseATX 

SPECIAL NOTE TO MEDIA: Members of the press are invited to attend a luncheon and preview of event highlights and demos from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m., including interviews with Doug Newcomb and sponsor companies. Members of the press can register for free. Contact [email protected] for registration code and to schedule meetings during the preview.

Contact:
Stephannie Depa
(415) 358-2485
Email Contact

Recommended
Genoil releases 2016 financial results
Siemens’ STAR-CCM+ hilft mit digitalen Doppelgängern bei Prognosen zur Produktperformance