Cadenza Innovation Awarded Patent for Unique Lithium-ion Battery Architecture

WILTON, CT–(Marketwired – Jul 25, 2017) – Cadenza Innovation, the pioneering provider of energy storage solutions for license to lithium-ion battery pack manufacturers, today announced it has been issued a patent for its groundbreaking advancements in battery design.

Awarded to Founder and CEO Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud and Chief Technology Officer Dr. Per Onnerud, the patent recognizes the company’s unique multi-core lithium-ion battery cell structure, referred to as a super-cell. A cornerstone of the startup’s intellectual property portfolio, this architecture provides unparalleled simplification in design — which substantially reduces production and manufacturing costs, overcomes safety issues and improves energy density of lithium-ion batteries.

Internationally respected for fueling technology and thought leadership in energy storage for more than two decades — while at Cadenza Innovation and in prior roles — company executives and innovators hold more than 140 patents and patent applications globally.

The demand for electro-chemical power cells, specifically lithium-ion batteries, is rapidly increasing due to the tremendous growth of electric vehicles (EVs) and grid storage systems. Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) recently reported that “the EV revolution is going to hit the car market even harder and faster than BNEF predicted a year ago,” noting that “EV sales will surpass internal combustion engine sales by 2038.” Additionally, Navigant Research states that “global installed energy storage for the grid and ancillary services power capacity is expected to grow from 1.1 GW in 2016 to 21.6 GW in 2025.”

For EV and grid storage applications to achieve broad commercial adoption, a balance of low cost manufacturing and high-energy density with safety included in the design is paramount. Large cells allow for easier assembly by battery pack OEMs, but they require costly manufacturing methods. In contrast, small cells utilize well-established and cost-effective production methods and are safer, but are often unable to meet the power demands for many end-applications. These dynamics exacerbate shortages of lithium-ion batteries in a global market that already is unable to meet the demand of cost-effective and safe high-capacity batteries in volume production.

Bridging these gaps to enable maximum flexibility for pack manufacturers, Cadenza Innovation’s super-cell lithium-ion battery structure delivers the cost, safety and energy density advantages of both large and small cell formats.

“Current-generation small and large cell batteries each have significant limitations,” said Dr. Lampe-Onnerud. “Those shortcomings result in fires in consumer devices as well as a range of manufacturing challenges for companies building EVs.”

“Cadenza Innovation’s patented architecture and related first-to-market advancements are setting new standards for lithium-ion battery design and manufacturing,” she continued. “Allowing for assembly by pack manufacturers in whatever format they need to satisfy their specific energy, space and end-application requirements — in a manner akin to building blocks — our approach delivers an unparalleled combination of low cost, safety and energy density all within one platform. We are excited by what our unique battery architecture brings to the automotive and utility industries worldwide.”

For more information about Cadenza Innovation’s novel battery design and newest patent, please reference US Patent 9,685,644.

