CaiTerra International Energy Corporation: Year End Financial Statements Filed

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CaiTerra International Energy Corporation (TSX-V:CTI) (the “Company“) is pleased to report that it has filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities its audited financial statements for the years ended September 30, 2018 and 2017. The financial statements along with the related management discussion and analysis may be viewed on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

CaiTerra International Energy Corporation
Songning Shen
Chief Executive Officer
(403) 875-2129

CaiTerra International Energy Corporation
Perla Woo
President
(403) 827-6328

