Calgary Airport Marriott Invites Guests to Park Free Before Their Flight

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calgary Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel announces a new package that makes travel out of YYC even more seamless for local guests seeking refuge to warm weather locales. Its newest Calgary hotel deal invites guests flying out of Calgary to book an overnight stay at the hotel, and receive complimentary parking while they’re away.

The hotel’s Park Here, Fly There offer for $199 grants complimentary parking for up to eight nights, plus free Wi-Fi. Leave the cold Calgary weather behind, along with your jacket, boots and car, and hop a flight to a sunny destination. Avoid traffic and parking hassles and get a good night’s sleep before your flight. The hotel staff is happy to take care of your car while you’re away in warmer climates.

Before your flight, guests are invited to visit the hotel’s own YAKIMA Social Kitchen + Bar. This delicious on-site restaurant is a great spot to grab a meal and check out the show kitchen, or spend an evening enjoying live music along with thoughtfully sourced, local cuisine from the hotel’s talented culinary team.

With dishes boasting Aboriginal, Asian and North American influences, YAKIMA Social Kitchen + Bar offers a stylish, laid-back setting for gatherings with friends, family or colleagues. It’s the perfect way for guests to start their trip off on the right note and indulge in some of the fresh flavors right on-site at the hotel.

Guests staying at the hotel enjoy unbeatable access to YYC’s terminals, with accommodations conveniently located within the airport, making flying out of town easy and seamless.

For more information, or to book a stay at the Calgary Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel, guests can call 1-403-717-0522. Offer is subject to availability, valid now through December 31, 2017.

About Calgary Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel

Located immediately within YYC, Calgary Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel places you just steps from your gate, eliminating stress and maximizing efficiency. The city’s vibrant downtown district is just a short drive away. The hotel’s contemporary rooms showcase custom duvets, 49-inch flat-screen TVs and high-speed Wi-Fi access. Windows feature views of the Calgary skyline, the Alberta Prairies and the Canadian Rocky Mountains; some also offer views of the airport runway. Enjoy a locally sourced meal at Yakima, the hotel restaurant and bar, or challenge yourself to a workout in the fitness center and pool. With 18,300 square feet of modern event space, Calgary Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel is a premier destination for meetings and weddings. Its extraordinary airport location offers easy access not only to the YYC terminals but to downtown attractions including the Calgary Stampede, local shops, museums, restaurants and monuments.

