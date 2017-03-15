Cali Bamboo Remasters Vinyl Flooring

SAN DIEGO, CA–(Marketwired – March 15, 2017) – Cali Bamboo, known for making world-class bamboo floors, is branching out with an all-new line of luxury vinyl flooring — merging the beauty of traditional hardwood with the durability demands of today’s commercial spaces and busy homes.

Speaking on the new Cali Vinyl™ line, company co-founder and President/CEO, Jeff Goldberg says, “We have a constant ear to the end-user, and a floor that can truly stand-up to the durability demands of a busy commercial environment but is beautiful enough for residential space was in high demand. A huge amount of thought and development went into the Cali Vinyl line, and we’re proud that it came out just as beautiful as the most popular solid bamboo floors we’ve spent over a decade perfecting.”

Unrivaled Beauty & Durability

Cali Vinyl™ features stunning HiFi Imaging™ technology, to capture the natural look and texture of wood grain, while offering twice as many unique planks as other vinyl floors.

Tough enough to outperform in even the most demanding industrial environments, every Cali Vinyl™ floor boasts an extra thick 20 mil commercial wear layer. A 100% waterproof construction makes it ideal for every climate region, as well as moisture-prone areas like kitchens, baths, basements, and gyms.

Quiet & Colorful

A built-in 100% recycled insulating cork underlayment accounts for 1.5 millimeters of the 7 millimeter plank thickness, and suppresses in-room and between-level step sound well beyond the strictest urban multi-level dwelling codes.

The Cali Vinyl™ line offers seven colors most sought by today’s customer, from elegantly neutral hues like White Aspen, Gray Ash, Natural Elm, and Aged Hickory, to the more vibrant colors featured in the original Cali Bamboo flooring line — Natural, Antique Java, and the top-selling Java. To ensure continuity throughout a space, Cali Vinyl™ — like all Cali Bamboo flooring products — offers a wide variety of matching accessories and trim for each hue.

Installation That’s a Snap

A click-lock groove system makes DIY installation quick and easy. Cali Vinyl™ planks score and snap with a simple utility knife, guaranteeing fast, floating installations without all the sawdust and mess.

The new vinyl line comes backed by a 50-year residential warranty, a 15-year commercial warranty, and the expert customer support Cali Bamboo was built upon.

To view the full Cali Vinyl™ line, visit https://www.calibamboo.com/vinyl-flooring.html

ABOUT CALI BAMBOO

Headquartered in San Diego, Cali Bamboo manufactures green building materials made primarily of bamboo — one of the world’s most durable, sustainable, and renewable materials. Founded in 2004 and recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company eight years in a row, Cali Bamboo models how individuals, businesses, and communities can implement modern design along with structural strength and environmental integrity. Cali Bamboo services residential and commercial building projects across North America with a wide range of products including bamboo, eucalyptus, and vinyl flooring, fencing, composite decking, plywood, cork wall tiles, poles, paneling, and more. www.CaliBamboo.com

