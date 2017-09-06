Calian’s Training and Support Services Contract Extended

OTTAWA, Sept. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) is pleased to announce that Calian’s current Training and Support Services contract with Canadian Army Simulation Centre (CASC) has been extended for a 12 month period with a new completion date of March 31, 2019. In order to support the extension, the contract value has been increased by $30 million. Management believes that the demand on this contract will continue to run at current levels and management is not currently forecasting any increase in annual revenues as a result of this contract extension.

For the past twenty years CASC and Calian have collaborated to develop a training framework and methodology that is specifically designed to support the wide range of training exercise requirements that the Army accepts on behalf of its own members as well as other branches of the Canadian Forces and federal government departments. Calian’s team of some 600 full and part-time resources apply their substantial experience, knowledge and passion to ensure that the realistic and cost effective synthetic environments created within exercises ensure that maximum value is derived from the training delivered at CASC – training that prepares military members for events in which the consequences of failure can be catastrophic.

“We are excited about the opportunity to continue our work with CASC as a valued training partner,” states Kevin Ford, CEO. “We take this extension as a full vote of confidence in our CASC team which supports a wide range of training initiatives, including the design, development and delivery of the most complex training exercise scenarios. We are fully committed to continuing to deliver quality training to the Canadian military.”

About Calian

Calian employs over 2,800 people with offices and projects that span Canada, U.S. and international markets. The company’s capabilities are diverse with services delivered through two divisions. Calian’s Systems Engineering Division (SED) located in Saskatoon plans, designs and implements complex communication systems for many of the world’s space agencies and leading satellite manufacturers and operators. SED also provides contract manufacturing services for both private sector and military customers in North America. The Business and Technology Services (BTS) Division is headquartered in Ottawa and includes the provision of business and technology services to industry, public and government in the health, training, engineering and IT services domains.

For investor information, please visit our website at www.calian.com, or contact us at ir@calian.com

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; the dependence on new product development; the impact of rapid technological and market change; the ability of Calian to integrate the operations and technologies of acquired businesses in an effective manner; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, particularly in emerging markets and including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. Additional risks and uncertainties affecting Calian can be found in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and its Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2016 on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. If any of these risks or uncertainties were to materialize, or if the factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information were to prove incorrect, actual results could vary materially from those that are expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein and our current objectives or strategies may change. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 340 Legget Drive, Suite 101 · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2K 1Y6

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613.599.8650 · General Info email: info@calian.com

CONTACT: Kevin Ford President and Chief Executive Officer 613-599-8600 Jacqueline Gauthier Chief Financial Officer 613-599-8600