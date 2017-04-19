California Entrepreneur Keeps Coming Back for More Texas-Style Barbecue

DALLAS, TX–(Marketwired – April 19, 2017) – California boasts the most Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations aside from the brand’s home state of Texas, thanks in part to dedicated Owner/Operators like Michael and Margarita Tucker. After being inspired by the success of their first location in La Quinta, the Tuckers have opened 4 additional locations in just the last year and a half and plan on opening 23 more across California. With upcoming openings on the San Diego State campus and in Rialto in the near future, they are constantly looking for prime new locations to further expand and spread the passion for the art of great barbecue.

“Dickey’s occupies a really unique niche in the market and is a pioneer in the fast casual barbecue industry,” said Michael. “My wife and I are excited to grow even more with this great brand and continue bringing delicious barbecue to families across California.”

The Tuckers are long-term entrepreneurs and have been in the franchising industry for 17 years. Michael had always wanted to be in the food business with a franchise and was intrigued by Dickey’s smoked-on-site concept. After the couple had lunch at Dickey’s and tasted the pit-smoked, Texas-style barbecue for themselves, they were sold.

“We are proud to have passionate Owner/Operators like Michael and Margarita as part of the Dickey’s family,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Dickey’s now has nearly 600 locations in 44 states, and our rapid growth would not have been possible without the support of our Owner/Operators.”

