California Water Service Vice President of Engineering Joins Bay Area Water Supply & Conservation Agency Board

SAN JOSE, CA–(Marketwired – Jul 21, 2017) – (NYSE: CWT) — Robert J. Kuta, Vice President of Engineering and Environmental Affairs for California Water Service (Cal Water), has joined the Bay Area Water Supply and Conservation Agency (BAWSCA) Board of Directors, the utility announced today. Kuta was sworn in as a board member at BAWSCA’s Board of Directors meeting last night.

A state-authorized regional agency, BAWSCA provides regional water supply planning, resource development, and conservation programs for utilities in San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Alameda counties. Its member agencies, which include retail water suppliers, serve more than 1.7 million residents and 40,000 non-residential customers.

“I am pleased to join BAWSCA in this role, as it aligns perfectly with Cal Water’s commitment to sustainability and the communities we serve,” Kuta said. “With California’s frequently changing weather patterns and water resources, it is imperative that we, as water providers, are ready for future dry years. By working together, we can prepare more comprehensively and effectively to ensure our customers always have a reliable supply of high-quality water.”

“Mr. Kuta’s extensive experience in the industry, both in the private and public sectors, nationally and internationally, will provide BAWSCA with a very valuable resource in meeting its goals to provide a reliable supply of high-quality water at a fair price for its member agencies in the San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Alameda counties,” said Nicole Sandkulla, BAWSCA CEO and General Manager.

Kuta, who has more than 30 years of experience in the water industry, specializes in operations and management, alternative project delivery, strategic planning, effective business performance models, and regulatory strategies. He has delivered some of the largest and most complex water and wastewater design-build-operate projects, both nationally and internationally. Kuta is an active member of the American Water Works Association, Design-Build Institute of America, National Association of Water Companies, National Council for Public-Private Partnerships, Water Environment Federation, Water for People, and WateReuse Association.

California Water Service serves about 385,600 people through 110,000 service connections in the Bay Area, and about 2 million people through 482,400 service connections in California. The company has provided water service in the state since 1926. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.

