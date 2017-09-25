Calyx Completes Upgrade to Messaging Platform and Commences Development of Blockchain Enabled B2B Commerce Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calyx Bio-Ventures Inc. (TSXV:CYX) (“Calyx” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its subsidiary Cannigistics Agri-Solutions Corp. has completed the development of version 2.0 of its commercial messaging platform.

The upgrade to version 2.0 of the platform provides one of the first commercially available “company branded” cloud-based messaging platform for the SMB and small enterprise market. Some earlier versions of the platform have already been upgraded to this new version and are running with good results. Several other installations are presently under customization and testing.

“It has become more important than ever before to occupy some real estate on a customer’s mobile device and the best way to do that is with ‘company branded’ apps that your customer is excited to install and keep on the device,” stated Roger Forde, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calyx.

Key features of the product upgrade include:

User created rooms – in addition to administrator created rooms, user created rooms add the ability to create and delete smaller rooms as necessary.

Messaging API – ability to add private messaging to any site to allow site members to directly communicate with site visitors. Requests received through the API will be presented to a site users private message queue (multiple messages received from other API enabled sites will aggregate in the user interface and be visually identified by a site distinctive icon). A comprehensive reporting dashboard is also provided with this feature.

Mail Integration – system generated email campaigns can be sent from the platform via an API enabled “mail campaign solution”. This allows users to integrate the application into their current marketing strategy with minimal effort and cost.

Voice, Video and Screen Share – the application now features individual and group voice, video and screen share. These features are also available in the third party API providing site users the enhanced ability for direct interactions.

The Company is also pleased to announce it has commenced development on a blockchain and crypto enabled B2B commerce platform. The platform will be designed to either run independently from or extend the capabilities of the existing messaging platform and allow users to facilitate both blockchain and crypto enabled transactions in a safe and secure environment.

The B2B commerce platform will be one of the first to allow users the option to enable crypto currency as a legitimate form of payment while maintaining complete transparency, integrity, and ledger tracking capabilities for real time transactions.

About Calyx

Calyx’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Cannigistics Agri-Solutions Corp., is a software development company that has created a software platform originally designed for advanced indoor agriculture. The original Cannigistics software platform was designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of indoor agricultural operations, but has significantly evolved to include a wide range of other industries. This now positions Cannigistics to be a leader (in not only agri-software industry), but a leader in many other industries. Additionally, Calyx continues to own a portfolio of proprietary intellectual property with applications in crop enhancement and additionally messaging software assets.

For further information about Calyx, please visit http://www.calyxbio.com or contact:

Roger Forde

President and Chief Executive Officer

Calyx Bio-Ventures Inc.

Tel: 604.880.8822

Email: rogerf@calyxbio.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.