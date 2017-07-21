Cambie Animal Hospital Advises How to Avoid Pet Heat Stroke

VANCOUVER, B.C., July 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As summer temperatures rise in Vancouver, so do dangers for pets that don’t have access to cool places for shelter and plenty of drinking water. They may develop heat stress leading to stroke as their internal organs and circulatory systems go into shock.

“You’ve probably heard that by leaving your pet inside a car while running errands, you’re running the high risk of causing heat stroke,” says Dr. Ubi of Vancouver’s Cambie Animal Hospital. “But heat stroke also occurs inside homes that are too hot for pets and in backyards where shade and cool, fresh water are insufficient. It can even happen when you’re out for a walk or playing outdoors,” the former Armed Forces veterinarian adds.

Dr. Ubi notes that short- or flat-faced pets, such as Boxer dogs and Persian cats, are particularly at risk of heat stroke. The structure of their faces makes it more difficult for them to release heat by panting.

Heat stress requires immediate treatment because it progresses rapidly to a stroke. Symptoms include dizziness, rapid panting, thick saliva, vomiting, and weakness.

The good news is that heat stroke is easy to avoid if you keep your pet hydrated and provide cool resting places for times when you are away. Air conditioning helps a lot indoors. However, if it isn’t available, Dr. Ubi suggests giving your pet access to a dark room with tile or linoleum flooring.

When taking walks or visiting the dog park, Dr. Ubi says, go at cooler times of the day. A good rule of thumb is that pavement too hot for your bare feet is also too hot for pets and may burn paw pads.

Cambie Animal Hospital also treats a greater number of rashes and itchy discomfort during the summer due to seasonal allergies and flea or tick bites.

About Cambie Animal Hospital and Vancouver South Pet Hospital

These Vancouver veterinary clinics provide comprehensive veterinary services from checkups and vaccinations to emergency care and surgery. For more information concerning heat stroke and other questions concerning summer pet care, call (604) 321-6600 or visit http://cambievet.com/.

CONTACT: Cambie Animal Hospital 7555 Cambie Street Vancouver, BC V6P 3H6 (604) 321-6600 Vancouver South Pet Hospital 470 SW Marine Drive, Unit 302 Vancouver, BC V5X 0C4 (604) 620-1118