Cameco Posts $28M 3rd-Qtr Profit

CBJ — Cameco earned $28 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss in the same quarter last year.

The Saskatchewan-based uranium miner says the profit amounted to 7 cents per share for the quarter ended September 30. That’s a far better result than the $124 million loss from a year ago. Revenue totalled $488 million, up from $486 million.

Cameco announced an extended shutdown in July of its McArthur River and Key Lake operations that resulted in the permanent layoff of approximately 520 site employees. In addition, the company cut its corporate office workforce by about 150 positions.