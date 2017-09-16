Cameo Resources Corp. Warrant Extension

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cameo Resources Corp. (TSX Venture:CRU) (OTC:SIDNF) (“CAMEO” or the “Company”) will be applying to the TSX Venture Exchange for approval to extend the expiry date of 893,333 common share purchase warrants that were issued as part of a non-brokered private placement completed by the Company in September 2015. The Warrants are exercisable for common shares of Cameo at a price of $1.25 per share. The Company is proposing to extend the expiry date of the warrants by an additional twenty-four (24) months to 4:30 p.m., Vancouver time on September 24, 2019. All other terms and conditions of the warrants, including the exercise price, will remain the same. The proposed extension of the expiry is conditional upon the receipt of Exchange approval.

Cameo Resources Corp. is focused on enhancing shareholder value through astute acquisitioning of exceptional projects in perceived undervalued situations. The Company is continuing to seek out viable opportunities. Please see the news release dated August 22, 2017 for more information concerning proposed transaction.

