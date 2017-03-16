Campus Advantage to Manage New Austin, Arlington Student Housing Properties

AUSTIN, TX–(Marketwired – March 16, 2017) – Campus Advantage, a leader in student housing, providing property management, consulting, acquisitions, and development services, today announced it has been selected to manage two new student housing properties being developed in Austin, TX and Arlington, TX. The developments, Liv+ in Arlington and Skyloft in Austin, tap into Campus Advantage’s long history of third-party management capabilities and services.

“Third-party management is an integral part of our growth and success at Campus Advantage,” said Pam West, Vice President of Operations at Campus Advantage. “This was a highly-competitive selection process, and we look forward to being a part of these future world-class facilities.”

Skyloft, a 22-story high rise, will house approximately 677 students at the West Campus location of the University of Texas. It will include an expansive amenity package including a rooftop pool and fitness center. Catalyst, an Austin-based agency specializing in creative marketing for student and multifamily housing, will partner with Campus Advantage to develop branding for the property.

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with Campus Advantage to design a very innovative brand that will speak to both students and guarantors considering West Campus housing,” said Jamie Matusek, Vice President of Catalyst. “We are ready to hit the ground running and watch Skyloft come to life right here in our own backyard in Austin.”

Located just a half mile from the new College Park District on the University of Texas at Arlington campus, Liv+ is a new 789 bed development and will feature a mix of studios, one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments. Amenities will include an expansive fitness center, Fitness on Demand, pool, outdoor cabana area, fire pits, cyber cafe, pet park, and a fresh market.

Campus Advantage provided consulting support for the Liv+ development throughout the past year. The company is currently recruiting staff and is working with the Liv+ development team to finish the layout of the community amenities and unit interiors to ensure the development features the best options for students.

Catalyst is also collaborating with the Liv+ in-house marketing team to develop a brand that targets the student demographic and showcases the unique experience students can expect when living at a Campus Advantage community.

Both properties are expected to open in Fall 2018, with pre-leasing to begin this summer.

