Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Meeting Results

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – July 12, 2017) - Canacol Energy Ltd. (“Canacol” or the “Corporation“) (TSX:CNE)(OTCQX:CNNEF)(BVC:CNEC) is pleased to announce that at the annual general and special meeting held in Calgary, Alberta on July 12, 2017 (the “Meeting“) holders of common shares of Canacol: (i) re-elected Charle Gamba, Michael Hibberd, Stuart Hensman, David Winter, Gregory D. Elliot, Francisco Diaz Salazar, Alberto Jose Sosa Schlageter and Oswaldo Cisneros to the Board of Directors; (ii) re-appointed Deloitte LLP, as Canacol’s auditors; (iii) approved the unallocated stock options under the stock option plan of the Corporation; and (iv) approved the new shareholder rights plan of the Corporation.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Charle Gamba 55,064,048 90.54 % 5,754,132 9.46 % Michael Hibberd 51,969,736 85.45 % 8,848,444 14.55 % Stuart Hensman 57,643,106 94.78 % 3,175,074 5.22 % David Winter 59,272,439 97.46 % 1,545,741 2.54 % Gregory D. Elliot 60,722,996 99.84 % 95,184 0.16 % Francisco Diaz Salazar 60,563,330 99.58 % 254,850 0.42 % Alberto Jose Sosa Schlageter 57,779,516 95.00 % 3,038,664 5.00 % Oswaldo Cisneros 54,962,152 90.37 % 5,856,028 9.63 %

Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated June 6, 2017 and the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting each available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Canacol

Canacol is an exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia, Ecuador, and Mexico. The Corporation’s common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNEC, respectively.