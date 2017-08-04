Canada Carbon Issues Stock Options

VANCOUVER, B.C., Aug. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V:CCB), (FF:U7N1) announces it has granted 2,100,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The options have an exercise price of $0.19 per share and a term of five years.

The options have been granted in accordance with the Company’s Stock Option Plan.

