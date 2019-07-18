Canada-EU Trade Talks

CBJ — Formal trade talks have begun between Canada and the European Union.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Council President Donald Tusk will focus their discussion on the comprehensive trade agreement between the two sides.

Cecilia Malmstrom, the EU trade commissioner, is also part of the discussions in Montreal after the leaders of the 28-country bloc toured Montreal’s bustling port.

Trudeau and Tusk are talking up the merits of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, or CETA, which gives Canadian businesses preferred access to 500 million European consumers and a $24-trillion market.

Canada’s Parliament has already ratified the pact with the support of the Liberals and the Conservatives while 13 EU countries have ratified the deal as of now.

