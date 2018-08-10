Canada Goose Posts $18.7 Loss

CBJ — Canada Goose Holdings posted a net loss of $18.7 million in its first quarter as it looked to expand further into untapped international markets.

The Toronto-based company, whose core business is luxury winter jackets, attributes the losses primarily due to expansion in Beijing and Hong Kong and a regional office coming in Shanghai in the fall.

Revenue in the quarter hit $44.7 million, up from the $28.2 million it recorded in the quarter the year before, proving that domestic sales are still incredibly robust.

