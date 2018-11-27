Canada House Announces First Medical Cannabis Harvest & Revenue from Sale of Cannabis Seeds

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (“Canada House” or the “Company”) (CSE:CHV) is pleased to announce a number of updates on its production and sales of medical cannabis and quality-genetics seeds.

Abba Medix has completed the harvest of four batches of premium medical cannabis at its Pickering, Ontario facility and submitted them for lab analysis.

“These initial batches have allowed us to test our grow methodologies and prepare us for commercial production,” says Chris Churchill-Smith, CEO of Canada House. “Not only are we extremely pleased with the quality of the harvest, our strains are expected to result in products that enrich the lives of Canadians and provide much-needed support to our medical cannabis patients,” concludes Mr. Churchill-Smith.

In addition, in anticipation of Health Canada’s pre-sales inspection, two batches of bulk purchased cannabis have been packaged using the material, equipment and processes required for a future sales license.

Also, during the month, Canada House and Abba Medix continued efforts to sell seeds from its genetic library to the Canadian Licensed Producer community through its online e-commerce platform, http://www.abbamedixgenetics.com. Licensed Producers register for access to the website where they can directly purchase over 200 strains of cannabis seeds, ensuring that the genetics offer superior commercial production opportunities. The number of available strains is being increased through an exclusive relationship with a premium seed producer in Europe.

To date, seed sales total approximately $40,000, with more sales in the pipeline and expected to increase as the post-legalization shortage of cannabis continues.

“With the anticipated market shortage after legalization, we knew that Abba Medix would be a welcome solution for what’s otherwise available to Licensed Producers, allowing them to address the shortage head-on,” said Mr. Churchill-Smith. “Accessing Abba Medix’s quality genetics allows LPs to extend their global cannabis offerings, while at the same time providing legal sources to those consumers who wish to grow quality cannabis at home.”

The Pickering, Ontario facility, occupying over 22,000 square feet, is nearing construction completion. “The project is running on schedule, with the completed facility expected to be able to produce between 2000 and 3000 kilograms per annum of dried flower at full capacity, with this recent harvest marking its first production,” says Mr. Churchill-Smith. “We couldn’t be happier to see our strategic plan come to fruition and look forward to announcing its completion,” he added.

