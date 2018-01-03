Canada House Wellness Group Announces its 2018 Executive Team

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Jan. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:CHV) (“Canada House” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its 2018 Executive Team.

At its 22 December 2017 meeting the Company’s Board of Directors approved the following officer appointments:

CEO & Chairman of the Board Larry Bortles COO & President of Abba Medix Inc. Riley McGee Chief Financial Officer Michael D. Johnston Corporate Counsel Jeffrey Klam President, Marijuana For Trauma Michael Southwell President, Knalysis Technologies, Inc. Paul Methot

The Board approved as well the award of 3,725,000 4-year stock options, divided amongst the officers and directors of the Company, with a $0.47 exercise price.

Collectively, the Company’s officers and directors look forward to continuing our vertically integrated – Cannabis Clinics / Data Analytics / Premium Grow – operations, while being alert for ways to enhance these core activities.

Canada House Wellness Group Inc.

Canada House is the parent company of Marijuana for Trauma Inc., Knalysis Technologies and Abba Medix Corp. The Company’s goal is to become a marketplace leader through strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to create a fully integrated cannabis therapy company. For more information please visit http://www.canadahouse.ca. or www.sedar.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward‐Looking Information. Certain statements within this news release pertaining to the Company constitute “forward‐looking statements”, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, business plans and/or objectives, sales programs, forecasts and projections, assumptions, expectations, and/or beliefs of future performance, are “forward‐looking statements”. Such “forward‐looking statements” involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward‐looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated effects of the financing, regulatory changes, timeliness of government approvals for the granting of permits and licenses, changes in medical marijuana prices, actual operating performance of facilities, competition and other risks affecting the Company in particular and the medical marijuana industry generally, including those set out in the Company’s public disclosure record. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward‐looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

