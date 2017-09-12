Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Completes Sale of 50% Interest in Constitution Square

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) announced today that it has completed the sale of its 50% ownership interest in Constitution Square, an Ottawa office property, to Greystone and Canderel, with the acquisition led by Canstone Realty Advisors. Net proceeds to CPPIB from the sale were approximately $240 million before closing adjustments.

Constitution Square is a three-tower office complex totalling 1.1 million square feet located in downtown Ottawa. CPPIB acquired its ownership interest in 2005.

“The continued strength of the Ottawa real estate market provided us with an opportune time to monetize our position in this asset,” said Hilary Spann, Managing Director, Head of Americas, Real Estate Investments, CPPIB.

As at June 30, 2017, CPPIB’s investments in real estate assets totalled $40.9 billion.

About Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

