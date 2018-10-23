Canada Post Warns of Delivery Delays

CBJ — Canada Post says rotating strikes by its workers who are members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers could cause delays in mail and parcel deliveries across the country.

The work stoppages began in four cities from coast to coast — Victoria, Edmonton, Windsor, Ont., and Halifax.

Now CUPW has moved the job action to Toronto, where the ripple effects of delays will be far more noticeable with the city being a major processing hub for other destinations.

In a statement, Canada Post spokesman Jon Hamilton warned the Toronto walkout will have a significant impact on operations which could result in nationwide delivery delays.

CUPW, which represents 50,000 postal employees, says it needs Canada Post to address issues that have stemmed from the explosive growth of parcel deliveries, including health and safety concerns. There have also concerns about rural carriers earning less money than their urban counterparts.

