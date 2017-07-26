Canada Strategic Metals Inc.: Annual Meeting

MONTREAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – July 26, 2017) - Canada Strategic Metals Inc. (“Strategic Metals” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:CJC)(FRANKFURT:YXEN)(OTCBB:CJCFF) announces that, at its annual meeting held on July 26, 2017, shareholders of the Company approved all the items, including:

Election of Jean-François Meilleur, Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, Hugo Monette, Paul Bonneville, Dwayne Melrose and Alan Sexton as directors;

Appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors.

About Canada Strategic Metals

Canada Strategic Metals is an emerging company focused on the exploration and development of a number of projects covering over 22,584 hectares in Quebec. With broad management experience in green technology and junior resource exploration and development, Canada Strategic Metals is well positioned to aggressively advance this promising property portfolio for its shareholders.

