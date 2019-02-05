Canada Will Fight Against U.S. Anti-Dumping and CVD Trade Tariffs on Canadian Fabricated Structural Steel

CBJ Newsmakers

MARKHAM, Ontario, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Institute of Steel Construction (CISC) strongly opposes the Petitions for the imposition of antidumping and countervailing duties on certain fabricated structural steel from Canada, filed by the American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) on February 4, 2019.

“AISC’s allegations that these products from Canada are unfairly traded and cause injury to U.S. producers of fabricated steel products are baseless,” says Ed Whalen, President & CEO of the CISC. “The negative effects of the Section 232 steel tariffs are the more likely cause of injury for the U.S. downstream steel sector, not Canada. Canada and the U.S. have been in each other’s markets for generations.”

Canadian fabricators of structural steel compete fairly in worldwide markets, including the United States. We offer high quality fabricated steel produced with significant experience in design and engineering with unique design-assist/engineering capabilities, delivered timely to customers. In addition, a significant number of Canadian fabricators have made important investments in the United States, such as establishing American subsidiaries and affiliates that produce fabricated structural steel and employ U.S. workers.

We are confident that the investigations will prove that imports from Canada are fairly traded and cause no injury to U.S. producers. We will vigorously defend our industry’s interests in these investigations.

BACKGROUND

On February 4, 2019, the AISC launched a trade action against China, Mexico and Canada on certain fabricated structural steel products. The U.S. Department of Commerce will be investigating these three countries for evidence of dumped and subsidized products. The U.S. International Trade Commission will be investigating whether the U.S. industry is being materially injured or threatened with material injury from the subject imports.

ABOUT CISC

The Canadian Institute of Steel Construction (CISC) is Canada’s voice for the steel construction industry, providing leadership in sustainable design, advocacy, construction, efficiency, quality and innovation. The CISC’s efforts aim to advance the use and benefits of steel, increase Canadian market share, as well as advocate for a diverse community made up of manufacturers, fabricators, service centres, erectors, consultants, detailers, industry suppliers, owners and developers.

The Canadian steel construction sector is a vibrant $5 billion industry, which employs over 130,000 people in its supply chain.

Media Contact:

Ed Whalen, P.Eng.

President & CEO, Canadian Institute of Steel Construction

905-604-3231 x109