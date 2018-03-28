CanadaBis Announces Termination of Letter of Intent

CALGARY, Alberta, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CANADABIS CAPITAL INC. (TSXV:CANB.P) (the “Corporation”), a capital pool company, announces that further to its press releases dated January 19, 2018 and March 2, 2018, the letter of intent dated January 19, 2018 with Applied Data Finance, LLC, a limited liability company existing under the laws of the State of Delaware, as amended on March 2, 2018, has been terminated in accordance with its terms.

For further information regarding the Transaction, please contact:

Gregory Smith

Tel: (587) 356-5625

Email: greg.smith@oakridgefinancial.ca

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.