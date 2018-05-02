Canada’s Financial Leaders Gather in Halifax this June

Annual event brings together Canada’s top financial leadership to discuss innovation in finance

Toronto, ON, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canada’s senior financial leaders will converge on Halifax this June for the annual conference of Financial Executives International Canada.

“Each year Canada’s senior financial leaders gather to tackle the most pressing issues and latest trends in finance. Our members take this knowledge and apply it to help Canadian businesses operate soundly and ethically”, says Pete Pigott, President and CEO of FEI Canada.

This year’s theme is focused on innovation and includes programming and speakers covering topics such as disruptive technologies, digital currencies, trade and innovation, and accounting innovation. Mark Barrenechea, Vice Chair, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer of OpenText, Canada’s largest software company, will open the session as keynote speaker and will share his insights into the impact of current technologies and trends.

Other speakers from Canadian business and finance include Fayeanne Beattie, CFO, AON, David Hoffman, CEO, Oxford Frozen Foods, Michael Rousseau, CFO, Air Canada, and Stephen Liptrap, President, Morneau Shepell. Also speaking will be Ejaz Ghani, Lead Economist with The World Bank, and Hayley Wickenheiser, Gold medal Olympian.

FEI Canada is the all-industry professional membership association for senior financial executives. With eleven chapters across Canada and more than 1,500 members, FEI Canada provides professional development, thought leadership and advocacy services to its members. The association membership, which consists of Chief Financial Officers, Audit Committee Directors and senior executives in the Finance, Controller, Treasury and Taxation functions, represents many of Canada’s leading and most influential corporations.

CONTACT: Michael Demone, Director, Communication FEI Canada (Financial Executives International Canada) 1-416-366-3007 ext 5103 mdemone@feicanada.org