Canada’s Largest Gift Show Set to Launch

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – August 10, 2017) – The Canadian Gift Association’s Toronto Gift Fair, Canada’s largest most expansive home and lifestyle gift show in the country, is set to launch its Fall 2017 market on August 13, 2017. Returning to The International Centre and Toronto Congress Centre through August 16, 2017, one million square feet will be home to more than 750 exhibitors showcasing new trends and innovative products across the housewares, décor, gourmet, giftware, fashion and accessories as well as bed, bath and linen categories to over 10,000 seasoned and savvy buyers in search of the hottest must-have items to hit retails shelves next season.

Since 1976, The Canadian Gift Association (CanGift) has been the voice and entrepreneurial spirit of Canada’s $10 billion giftware industry. As a not-for-profit association, CanGift works hard to empower its members to be more competitive and successful by bringing its members together with buyers at its bi-annual trade-only fairs in Toronto, Edmonton and Montreal.

Toronto Gift Fair Ambassadors – Celebrity designers Glen Peloso & Jamie Alexander

CanGift welcomes the return of celebrity designers, Glen Peloso and Jamie Alexander, as Ambassadors to the Toronto Gift Fair this season. Together, the two tastemakers are revealing their “Top 40 Fabulous Finds” discovered over the course of the four-day Fair. They are available for interviews on-site to share their trend report notes for the upcoming season.

Must-See Features

Boulevard of Dreams (Toronto Congress Centre South, Hall 8): A beautiful boulevard celebrating a selection of stellar products designed to excite, delight and surprise — curated by Toronto Gift Fair Ambassadors, Glen Peloso and Jamie Alexander

Main Street Shops (Toronto Congress Centre, Hall 10): A series of boutique shop window displays, from Christmas and baby to jewelry, spa and Canada 150 products, masterfully merchandised by Toronto Gift Fair Ambassadors, Glen Peloso and Jamie Alexander

Top 40 Fabulous Finds (The International Centre, Hall 1): The Top 40 favourite fair finds from various categories on display as chosen by Toronto Gift Fair Ambassadors, Glen Peloso and Jamie Alexander

Location

The International Centre (6900 Airport Road, Toronto, Ontario, L4V 1E8)

Toronto Congress Centre (650 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ontario, M9W 1J1)

About the Toronto Gift Fair

As the top national gift fair and the largest trade fair in Canada, the Toronto Gift Fair is where consumer trends begin. For more than 25 years, it has attracted an international audience of buyers who come to network, conduct business, see new trends, celebrate innovation and engage in new business opportunities with the Canadian manufacturers, importers, exporters, wholesalers, distributors and suppliers who exhibit here.

About the Canadian Gift Association

The Canadian Gift Association (CanGift) is the voice and entrepreneurial spirit of Canada’s $10 billion giftware industry. Since 1976, the not-for-profit association has worked hard to make its members more competitive and successful. In today’s evolving market, CanGift remains committed to being a force for positive change, acting as the industry’s best-known and most trusted “partner in growth” for businesses big and small.

About Glen Peloso and Jamie Alexander

Two well-respected names in the Canadian interior design and home décor landscape, Glen Peloso and Jamie Alexander co-founded Peloso Alexander Interiors in 2013 — a design firm dedicated to bringing beautiful spaces to life. Glen & Jamie are forever forecasting and trend-spotting, and succeed in creating environments which dovetail their clients’ lifestyles and personalities with the architecture of the space in innovative, thoughtful and design-driven ways. Glen is a Design Expert on The Marilyn Denis Show, on CHUM-FM’s “All About Style” and has a biweekly column in The Toronto Star. Jamie writes a biweekly column in The Toronto Sun. Together they contribute to Reno & Decor magazine and their monthly “Trend Tuesday” segment on CHCH Morning Live. Their projects are regularly featured in North American publications.