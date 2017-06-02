Canada’s Nurses Coming to Calgary to Speak Up: Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions Biennial Convention to Be Held June 5 to 9

CALGARY, Alberta, June 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canada’s nurses are coming to Calgary to speak up at the biennial convention of the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions (CFNU).

Beginning Monday June 5, close to 1,200 nurses from across the country will be arriving in the city to attend the convention at the TELUS Convention Centre. Nurses will participate in two days of educational workshops, conduct CFNU business and hear from a range of speakers on issues including nursing in conflict zones, the U.K.’s National Health System investigations, the impact of nursing overtime on their patients and themselves, and hear from CFNU President Linda Silas on workplace violence and other vital topics.

The 1,200 nurses will speak up on the streets of Calgary on Friday June 9 as they demonstrate their support for quality health care and celebrate 150 years of advocacy for patients. All sessions except the education workshops are open to the media. More details of the biennial convention are available on the CFNU’s website at http://nursesunions.ca/Convention2017

Biennial convention sessions begin Tuesday June 6 and wrap up Friday afternoon. Media should watch for further advisories and media releases next week. CFNU President Linda Silas is available for interviews.

The Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions (CFNU) is Canada’s largest nurses’ organization representing nearly 200,000 nurses and student nurses. The CFNU has been advocating for national discussions on key health priorities, such as a national prescription drug plan, a comprehensive approach to long-term and continuing care, greater attention to health human resources, and federal government engagement on the future of public health care.

CONTACT: For more information, please contact: Emily Doer, Communications Officer, Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions, (613) 807-1340 David Cournoyer, Communications Advisor, United Nurses of Alberta, (780) 913-1563 David Climenhaga, Communications Advisor, United Nurses of Alberta, (780) 717-2943