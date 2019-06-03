Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Canada’s progress on marine protection hailed, new challenge issued for 2030 Canada’s progress on marine protection hailed, new challenge issued for 2030 CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedCanada’s progress on marine protection hailed, new challenge issued for 2030REPEAT – Nabis Holdings Announces Acquisition of 49% of Cannova Medical, A Creator of Innovative Solutions for Cannabis ConsumptionREPEAT – Nabis Holdings Announces Acquisition of 49% of Cannova Medical, A Creator of Innovative Solutions for Cannabis Consumption