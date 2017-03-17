Canadian Blood Services seeks new Board Directors from anywhere in Canada

OTTAWA, ON–(Marketwired – March 17, 2017) – As a result of routine term expirations, Canadian Blood Services now needs five new Board Directors. We invite applications from Canadian citizens from across the country.

The Board of Directors

The Board comprises thirteen members, including the Chair, four Regional Nominees, two Consumer Nominees who have knowledge or experience with consumers of blood or blood products, and six General Nominees who have backgrounds in business, scientific, medical, technical and public health domains. The four Regional Nominees are appointed directly by the Ministers of Health for the provinces and territories of the relevant regions (except Quebec) and are not the subject of this call for Directors.

Available positions

The following five Board positions are scheduled for election in the fall of 2017:

Chair of the Board – Individuals interested in this position must have experience in the role of Chair, preferably with a significant, complex organization.

Consumer Nominee – In addition to Board member responsibilities, the incumbent will be responsible for co-chairing the National Liaison Committee — a Board advisory committee composed of stakeholders from across the country.

General Nominees (three positions) – Individuals with business, scientific, medical, technical or public health backgrounds are invited. Ideally, candidates with business backgrounds bring senior executive experience, such as that of CEO of a large manufacturing and physical distribution company, and may also have a CPA designation. Candidates with scientific, medical, technical or public health backgrounds bring transfusion and transplantation expertise, perhaps in combination with ethics, public health and/or research expertise.

Previous Board experience, preferably with significant not-for-profit organizations, is highly desirable for all five positions.

Directors are elected for four-year terms and receive honorariums. While most meetings are in Ottawa, Directors are required to travel to Board meetings held in various locations across Canada. Individuals interested in these positions must deal with documents electronically and have ready access to the internet to address Board information on a timely basis.

Contact

To apply for one of the positions, or for further information, contact Kathy Rahme in our Ottawa office at [email protected]

For additional information regarding the Board and Canadian Blood Services, call 1-877-709-7773 or email [email protected].

Applications in response to this public call must be received on or before April 21, 2017.

We thank all applicants for their interest. Only those who make the short list for further consideration will be contacted.