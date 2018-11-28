Canadian company’s groundbreaking technology helps North American organizations to reduce environmental footprint and decrease costs

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Forward-thinking organizations around the globe understand the strategic value of sustainability. A company that sees sustainability as a priority can better anticipate and react to a range of external factors such as economic, environmental and regulatory changes. In addition, the brand reputation benefits within the context of the social contract are invaluable.

Canadian-based Legend Power® Systems Inc. (TSX-V: LPS) is a global leader in voltage management technology. The Legend Power Systems’ team works with clients across Canada and the U.S., using their groundbreaking SmartGATE™ technology – an intelligent system that provides a complete power management solution for a building.

A recent example of a client’s success in this area is Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport (YQM). Working with Legend’s channel sales partner, Haven Consultants International, installation of the SmartGATE resulted in the airport having a projected savings of 150,000 kWh per year and reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 45 metric tons annually. In addition, YQM is expected to save more than $180,000 in energy costs during the SmartGATE first 10 years of operation.

YQM’s installation of a SmartGATE is the first by an airport and represents Legend’s entry to an entirely new and potentially significant sales vertical. YQM is an active environmental leader within the community of 100+ international airports across North America. The recently installed SmartGATE helped the airport achieve Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 2 – Reduction in May 2018. It is one of only four Canadian airports to attain this – a major feat in environmental best practice.

“YQM is proud of its environmental achievements and works hard to identify innovative energy savings solutions,” states Vincent Martin, Director of Operations at YQM. “Legend’s SmartGATE, a single energy management solution which has reduced our kWh usage by 3.8% (based on initial M&V), was an obvious choice and has become a valuable piece in our energy management strategy.”

Said Randy Buchamer, CEO at Legend Power® Systems: “YQM is a great example of a customer in a new market vertical achieving measurable impact after installing the SmartGATE. We continually see small, medium and large organizations turning to us for help in decreasing their environmental footprint and to save money. With a continuing track record of success, more companies are looking at Legend’s proven solution.”

About Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport (YQM)

YQM is a progressive airport and the leading airport in the central Maritimes. 24/7/365 – everyone associated with the airport strives to provide superior air service to passengers travelling all over the world and to the global cargo industry – safe, convenient, efficient, bilingual and businesslike. YQM also strives to maximize its contribution to local and regional economic and community development – it currently drives over $665 million of economic activity annually, making it one of the top private-sector economic contributors to New Brunswick’s economy. YQM is a member of Vantage Airport Group.

About Haven Consultants International

Haven Consultants International is a leading engineering consultancy firm. Originally operating in the UK, we have established operations in North America to offer our experience in the energy efficiency market. Through many years working at the cutting edge of European efficiency initiatives we have developed unrivalled experience dealing with some of the world’s more advanced technologies in this field, specifically Conservation Voltage Reduction (CVR), where we have been instrumental in nationwide rollouts with major multinational corporations.

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.

Legend Power Systems Inc. ( www.legendpower.com ) is a global leader in voltage management technology. They help buildings use less energy by eliminating “overvoltage” – an inherent challenge associated with power grids around the world. Legend’s industry-proven SmartGATE™ enables their clients to use dynamic power management for an entire building. Their proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. This results in a more energy-efficient building, which helps to reduce its environmental impact. Their unique solution is a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Vanry, CFO

+ 1 604 671 9522

svanry@legendpower.com

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

+ 1 647 503 1054

sean@sophiccapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute “forward-looking information”, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company’s future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company’s quarterly and annual Management’s Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.