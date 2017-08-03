Canadian General Investments: Investment Update – Unaudited

Thursday, August 3, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
TORONTO, CANADA–(Marketwired – Aug. 3, 2017) - Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI)(TSX:CGI.PR.D)(LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at July 31, 2017 was $29.33, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 6.1% and 16.2%, respectively. These compare with the 0.7% and 6.8% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at July 31, 2017 was $21.18, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 10.8% and 20.9%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2017 were as follows:

Materials 19.6%
Energy 15.5%
Consumer Discretionary 15.4%
Information Technology 14.8%
Financials 13.2%
Industrials 12.0%
Telecommunication Services 3.4%
Cash & Cash Equivalents 2.0%
Consumer Staples 1.9%
Real Estate 1.2%
Utilities 1.0%

The top ten investments which comprised 34.7% of the investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2017 were as follows:

Dollarama Inc. 5.3%
NVIDIA Corporation 4.0%
Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.7%
Bank of Montreal 3.4%
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 3.3%
Open Text Corporation 3.1%
Air Canada 3.0%
Royal Bank of Canada 3.0%
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 3.0%
CCL Industries Inc. 2.9%
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
(416) 366-2931
(416) 366-2729 (FAX)
cgifund@mmainvestments.com
www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
