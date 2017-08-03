Canadian General Investments: Investment Update – Unaudited
TORONTO, CANADA–(Marketwired – Aug. 3, 2017) - Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI)(TSX:CGI.PR.D)(LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at July 31, 2017 was $29.33, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 6.1% and 16.2%, respectively. These compare with the 0.7% and 6.8% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at July 31, 2017 was $21.18, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 10.8% and 20.9%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2017 were as follows:
|Materials
|19.6%
|Energy
|15.5%
|Consumer Discretionary
|15.4%
|Information Technology
|14.8%
|Financials
|13.2%
|Industrials
|12.0%
|Telecommunication Services
|3.4%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|2.0%
|Consumer Staples
|1.9%
|Real Estate
|1.2%
|Utilities
|1.0%
The top ten investments which comprised 34.7% of the investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2017 were as follows:
|Dollarama Inc.
|5.3%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|4.0%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|3.7%
|Bank of Montreal
|3.4%
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|3.3%
|Open Text Corporation
|3.1%
|Air Canada
|3.0%
|Royal Bank of Canada
|3.0%
|Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
|3.0%
|CCL Industries Inc.
|2.9%
