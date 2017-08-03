Canadian General Investments: Investment Update – Unaudited

TORONTO, CANADA–(Marketwired – Aug. 3, 2017) - Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI)(TSX:CGI.PR.D)(LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at July 31, 2017 was $29.33, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 6.1% and 16.2%, respectively. These compare with the 0.7% and 6.8% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at July 31, 2017 was $21.18, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 10.8% and 20.9%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2017 were as follows:

Materials 19.6% Energy 15.5% Consumer Discretionary 15.4% Information Technology 14.8% Financials 13.2% Industrials 12.0% Telecommunication Services 3.4% Cash & Cash Equivalents 2.0% Consumer Staples 1.9% Real Estate 1.2% Utilities 1.0%

The top ten investments which comprised 34.7% of the investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2017 were as follows: