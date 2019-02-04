Canadian General Investments: Investment Update – Unaudited
TORONTO, Canada, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (TSX:CGI.PR.D) (LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at January 31, 2019 was $32.92, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 14.0% and -0.9%, respectively. These compare with the 8.7% and 0.5% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at January 31, 2019 was $22.50, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 9.7% and -3.0%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2019 were as follows:
|Materials
|17.5
|%
|Information Technology
|16.8
|%
|Consumer Discretionary
|14.0
|%
|Industrials
|13.7
|%
|Financials
|10.8
|%
|Energy
|9.4
|%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|7.6
|%
|Health Care
|4.8
|%
|Communication Services
|3.3
|%
|Real Estate
|1.3
|%
|Utilities
|0.8
|%
The top ten investments which comprised 39.4% of the investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2019 were as follows:
|Cash
|7.6
|%
|Shopify Inc.
|4.6
|%
|Air Canada
|3.7
|%
|Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
|3.7
|%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|3.5
|%
|Mastercard Incorporated, class A
|3.5
|%
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|3.3
|%
|Canopy Growth Corporation
|3.2
|%
|Bank of Montreal
|3.2
|%
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|3.1
|%
