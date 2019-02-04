Monday, February 4, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Canadian General Investments: Investment Update – Unaudited

Canadian General Investments: Investment Update – Unaudited

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Canada, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian General Investments, Limited  (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (TSX:CGI.PR.D) (LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at January 31, 2019 was $32.92, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 14.0% and -0.9%, respectively.  These compare with the 8.7% and 0.5% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at January 31, 2019 was $22.50, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 9.7% and -3.0%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2019 were as follows:

  Materials 17.5 %  
  Information Technology 16.8 %  
  Consumer Discretionary 14.0 %  
  Industrials 13.7 %  
  Financials 10.8 %  
  Energy 9.4 %  
  Cash & Cash Equivalents 7.6 %  
  Health Care 4.8 %  
  Communication Services 3.3 %  
  Real Estate 1.3 %  
  Utilities 0.8 %  
         

The top ten investments which comprised 39.4% of the investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2019 were as follows:

  Cash 7.6 %  
  Shopify Inc. 4.6 %  
  Air Canada 3.7 %  
  Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 3.7 %  
  Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.5 %  
  Mastercard Incorporated, class A 3.5 %  
  First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 3.3 %  
  Canopy Growth Corporation 3.2 %  
  Bank of Montreal 3.2 %  
  Amazon.com, Inc. 3.1 %  
         

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca                                                                                                            

 

Recommended
Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces February 2019 Cash Dividend
Rogers Sugar Announces Election of Directors