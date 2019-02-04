Canadian General Investments: Investment Update – Unaudited

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Canada, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (TSX:CGI.PR.D) (LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at January 31, 2019 was $32.92, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 14.0% and -0.9%, respectively. These compare with the 8.7% and 0.5% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at January 31, 2019 was $22.50, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 9.7% and -3.0%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2019 were as follows:

Materials 17.5 % Information Technology 16.8 % Consumer Discretionary 14.0 % Industrials 13.7 % Financials 10.8 % Energy 9.4 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 7.6 % Health Care 4.8 % Communication Services 3.3 % Real Estate 1.3 % Utilities 0.8 %

The top ten investments which comprised 39.4% of the investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2019 were as follows:

Cash 7.6 % Shopify Inc. 4.6 % Air Canada 3.7 % Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 3.7 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.5 % Mastercard Incorporated, class A 3.5 % First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 3.3 % Canopy Growth Corporation 3.2 % Bank of Montreal 3.2 % Amazon.com, Inc. 3.1 %

