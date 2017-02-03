Canadian General Investments: Investment Update – Unaudited
TORONTO, CANADA–(Marketwired – Feb. 3, 2017) - Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI)(TSX:CGI.PR.D)(LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at January 31, 2017 was $28.40, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 1.5% and 28.0%, respectively. These compare with the 0.8% and 23.6% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at January 31, 2017 was $19.15, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -1.5% and 18.8%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2017 were as follows:
|Materials
|20.0%
|Energy
|18.5%
|Consumer Discretionary
|14.7%
|Financials
|13.3%
|Industrials
|12.2%
|Information Technology
|10.7%
|Telecommunication Services
|3.2%
|Real Estate
|2.6%
|Consumer Staples
|1.9%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|1.9%
|Utilities
|1.0%
The top ten investments which comprised 33.7% of the investment portfolio at market as of
January 31, 2017 were as follows:
|Dollarama Inc.
|4.4%
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|4.0%
|Bank of Montreal
|3.7%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|3.6%
|Open Text Corporation
|3.4%
|Royal Bank of Canada
|3.1%
|Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
|3.1%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|2.9%
|Hudbay Minerals Inc.
|2.8%
|CCL Industries Inc.
|2.7%
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
(416) 366-2931
(416) 366-2729 (FAX)
cgifund@mmainvestments.com
www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca