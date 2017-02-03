Canadian General Investments: Investment Update – Unaudited

Friday, February 3, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
TORONTO, CANADA–(Marketwired – Feb. 3, 2017) - Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI)(TSX:CGI.PR.D)(LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at January 31, 2017 was $28.40, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 1.5% and 28.0%, respectively. These compare with the 0.8% and 23.6% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at January 31, 2017 was $19.15, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -1.5% and 18.8%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2017 were as follows:

Materials 20.0%
Energy 18.5%
Consumer Discretionary 14.7%
Financials 13.3%
Industrials 12.2%
Information Technology 10.7%
Telecommunication Services 3.2%
Real Estate 2.6%
Consumer Staples 1.9%
Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.9%
Utilities 1.0%

The top ten investments which comprised 33.7% of the investment portfolio at market as of
January 31, 2017 were as follows:

Dollarama Inc. 4.4%
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 4.0%
Bank of Montreal 3.7%
Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.6%
Open Text Corporation 3.4%
Royal Bank of Canada 3.1%
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 3.1%
NVIDIA Corporation 2.9%
Hudbay Minerals Inc. 2.8%
CCL Industries Inc. 2.7%
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
(416) 366-2931
(416) 366-2729 (FAX)
cgifund@mmainvestments.com
www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
