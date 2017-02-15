Wednesday, February 15, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Canadian General Investments, Limited Declares Dividend on Common Shares

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Feb. 15, 2017) - Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX:CGI)(TSX:CGI.PR.D)(LSE:CGI) (“CGI” or “the Company”) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share payable on March 15, 2017 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2017 (“the Dividend”). This dividend is designated as an “eligible dividend” for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

CGI is a closed-end equity fund, focused on medium to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. Its objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains/losses and appropriate income generating instruments.

Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: [email protected]
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
