Canadian General Investments, Limited Files Annual Disclosure Documents

TORONTO, CANADA–(Marketwired – March 10, 2017) - Canadian General Investments, Limited (the Company) (TSX:CGI)(TSX:CGI.PR.D)(LSE:CGI), announces that it has submitted its 2016 Annual Report, which includes the Management Report of Fund Performance and Audited Financial Statements and the 2017 Management Information Circular, including the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Form of Proxy and Annual Information Form with applicable Canadian securities regulators and to the National Storage Mechanism (http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM).

PDF versions of these documents are also available at www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca and at www.sedar.com.

Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
(416) 366-2931
(416) 366-2729 (FAX)
[email protected]
www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
